All new champions and characteristics coming in the TFT Set 5.5 update





Reckoning: The TFT Set 5.5 update, named Dawn of Heroes, is set to introduce 12 new champions to replace some of the old favorites. There’s a list of all the new champions and traits that will appear in the midset, and you’ll see who’s gone into ruins.

TFT Set 5.5 is finally here. The Reckoning Mid-Set update introduces an all-new Ruined Items feature that replaces Shadow’s counterparts and Divine Blessing Drops that reward players such as Lucky Lanterns.

However, most of all midsets are to see which champions are in the convergence. TFT Set 5.5 adds 12 new champions (and related traits) as the battle between the Sentry of Light and the Ruins heats up.

New TFT Set 5.5 Champion List

All new champions added will help fill the entire gap, from simple 1-cost to large 5-cost carry. This list also includes Akshans who will drop on the Summoners Lift at the same time with LoL patch 11.15.

Akshan Cost: 5 Characteristics: Ranger Sentinel Ability: Heroic Swing Passive: Akshan’s attack reduces the target’s armor by 50% for 5 seconds. Active: Akshan fires a grappling hook, swings untargeted towards the farthest enemy, gaining 75/100/400% attack speed for 4 seconds. While swinging, Akshan continues to attack the closest enemy at twice the attack speed.

Fiddlesticks Cost: 4 Characteristics: Abomination Revenant Mystic Ability: Crowstorm: After a short channel, Fiddlesticks teleport behind the target, summoning a crow kill for 4/4/8 seconds, 150/225 / s to all enemies. Inflicts 500 magic damage. within. Enemies dead in the flock extend their duration by 1 second and heal the fiddle stick for 15/20/25% of their maximum health.

Galio Cost: 4 Characteristics: Draconic Sentinel Knight Ability: Duran’s Shield: Galio charges the surrounding area for 2 seconds, provoking all enemies inside while gaining 60/70/90% damage reduction. When you release the charge, Galio deals 250/325/800 magic damage to all enemies in 3 hexes and heals 50% of the blocked damage.

Gwen Cost: 5 Characteristics: Inanimate Mystery Ability: Skip’N Slash: Gwen dashes around the target and performs three fast snips in the cone in front of her, each 125/175 of the target. Handles / 777 and 6/8/50%. Maximum physical strength as magic damage. The scissors steal one armor and magical resistance from the target. In all other casts, Gwen performs twice as much scissors.

Irelia Cost: 2 Characteristics: Sentinel Squamisher Legionaire Ability: Rebellious Dance: Irelia wears a blade for 4 seconds, gains 30/40/50% damage reduction, and increases by 10% with each attack. , Up to 90%. When the effect ends, she attacks the target with 250/300/550 magic damage.

Lucian Cost: 4 Characteristics: Sentinel Artillery Ability: Culling: Lucian fires 12 shots in 4 seconds, each hitting 50% of the attack damage and dealing 40/50/100 magic damage. Lucian fires additional shots based on attack speed. Lucian continues to dash and attack enemies during culling.

Miss Fortune Cost: 3 Characteristics: Forgotten Artillery Ability: Rain: Miss Fortune drops 3 waves of bullets around the target, dealing a total of 300/400/550 magic damage to enemies in the area. Reduces recovery by 50%. 8 seconds.

Lacan Cost: 3 Characteristics: Sentinel Renewal Ability: Battle Dance: Lacan fires wings at the target, dealing 300/500/900 magic damage to the first enemy hit. Lacan then recovers 25/35/60% of all nearby allies’ health and increases the radius if the wings kill the enemy.

Olav Cost: 1 Characteristic: Sentinel Squamisher Ability: Berserker Rage: Passive: Olav gains 1/2/3% of attack speed for every 1% of health lost, and he recovers 30/40/100 by attack. I will.

Pike Cost: 2 Characteristics: Sentinel Assassin Ability: Phantom Undertoe: Pike leaves a phantom in his place and dashes behind the farthest enemy. After a second, his phantom returns to Pike, dealing 100/175/275 magic damage to all passing enemies and astonishing them for 2 / 2.5 / 4 seconds.

Senna Cost: 1 Characteristic: Sentinel Artillery Ability: Last Embrace: Senna fires a black fog at the farthest enemy and stops on the first enemy hit. That enemy stuns for 1.5 / 2/3 seconds, dealing 200/275/400 magic damage to all nearby enemies.

Tristana Cost: 2 Characteristics: Helion Artillery Ability: Rocket Jump: Tristana jumps behind the farthest enemy, returns the enemy to the target, and gains 160/180/200% attack speed for 4 seconds. If there are enemies next to her, she will instead leap as far as she can from all enemies.New TFT set 5.5 characteristic list

The biggest feature of TFT Set 5.5 is Sentinel. It is linked to a multiverse event across the rise of Renetera, Sentinel. The guardians of Renetera are fighting the ruins (basically forgotten) in an attempt to retain the Black Mist.

To do that, we need a little more weapons. Canonia has also been added as a new trait and sounds similar to Gunslinger, but it’s not. Some 5-cost traits like Victorious and Inanimate have also been added.

In terms of reworked properties, Forgotten has done a lot of reworking, removing shadow items to make it look like a warlord. Forgotten people get basic AD and AP bonuses. It scales based on the battles won.

Name Trait Breakpoints Cannoneer (Senna, Tristana, Miss Fortune, Lucian) After the fifth attack, Cannoneer Champions inflicts a percentage of maximum mana as physical damage on enemies near the target before making the next attack a cannon shot. Replace. 2/4/6 Victory (Gallen) When the Victory Champion wins a kill, the next attack is empowered to inflict 40% of the target’s lost health as bonus magic damage. 1 Inanimate (Gwen) At the beginning of a battle, the Inanimate Champion summons a Harrowing Mist in two surrounding hexes for a few seconds, giving it to all allies within the damage mitigation from enemies outside the fog. 1 Sentinel (Olav, Senna, Irelia, Pike, Lacan, Galio, Lucian, Akshan) At the start of combat, the healthiest sentinel gains a shield that grants attack speed each time it is applied. When the shield is destroyed or expires, it is passed to the ally with the lowest percentage of health. Shield health and attack speed increase with increasing sentinel. 3/6/9 All champions and traits will be removed in TFT set 5.5

Of course, some need to be removed in order to incorporate new champions and traits. Several traits have been removed to fill the void, including 13 TFT Set 5 Champions and Garen’s god rival Darius.

Champions

Darius Catalina Kindred Leblanc Risandra Molde Kaiser Morgana Pantheon Rise Tarick Trundle Victor Warwick

Characteristic

Coven Dragonslayer Eternal God-King Verdant

TFT Set 5.5 is set to be released with patch 11.15, which was penned in on July 21st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dexerto.com/league-of-legends/new-champions-traits-tft-set-5-5-1605292/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos