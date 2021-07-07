ePlay Announces New Title Released on Google Play Store





Big Swish has already been downloaded 10,000 times since its recent release.

Vancouver, British Columbia / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY | OTC PINK: EPYFF | FSE: 2NY2) (“Company”) today has a new basketball game approved on the Google Play store. Announced that there is. Big Swish has already been downloaded over 10,000 times and is the fastest growing ePlay download. It grows over 84% a week. Last month, the company announced that it had over 100,000 downloads of game titles featuring Howie Mandel. Big Swish is already accelerating the company’s overall download performance. Today, the company can announce that it took 100 days to reach 100,000 downloads and 107 days to reach 125,000 downloads. Further acceleration is expected as additional marketing, cross-marketing, more new titles, and new monetization channels are layered to early success.

Big Swish for Google Play ranks 6th in ePlay downloads following # 1 Outbreak for Play, # 2 Augmented Reality Basketball Title, SwishAR for App Store, # 3 and # 4 Howie Go Viral for App Store and Play, and # 5 Swish. It is a game of. AR for Play. Last week, the company announced that only three of its 11 ePlay titles provided nearly 95,000 ePlay downloads. This is what the company has done with this marketing success, including ePlay’s eSports (ES) series and upcoming titles FanFreak and Clocked.

“EPlay has an aggressive strategy for future app releases,” said Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “Big Swish mini basketball games for Google Play are a key component of cross-marketing sports and esports programs such as Big Shot Basketball, Howie’s Games, Klocked and FanFreak.”

Last week, the company also released a second beta version of the Klocked Augmented Reality Execution App. As the company builds its community from early access sign-up, new courses and features continue to be added. The Klocked.me website continues to accept early access participants. Race organizers, charities and brands are also eligible for early access to see how Klocked can help organizations promote human performance, donations and revenue.

ePlay’s mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel’s Howie’s Games, Robert Horry’s Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay’s running app Klocked.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in augmented reality titles for sports, esports and entertainment, with the new augmented reality execution app Klocked.me, flagship titles Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile games. Collaboration-such as HowiesGames.com. ePlay is run by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders, broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes for companies such as Time Warner Cable, ESPN and Sony Pictures. We have dozens of game titles on the market. , AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, etc.

ePlay’s eSports (ES) game and Fan Freak app combine fantasy sports, single-game sports betting, and mobile games to allow users to make spectacular lines, play against each other, and compete for cash.

Mobovivoe Sports, a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlay, specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development, and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay release game

Howie Go Viral-iOS / Android

Outbreak ES-iOS

Outbreak Unlimited-iOS / Android

SwishAREN-iOS

SwishAR-iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball-iOS / Android

Big Swish-iOS / Android

Big Shot Swish ES-iOS

Sign up for Early Access to the Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness app-Klocked.me

Sign up for Early Access to the Fan Freak Sports App

More information

For more information, please visit SEDAR’s company profile (www.sedar.com) and the CSE website (www.thecse.com/).

For more media information or interview settings, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra-Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

Source: ePlay Digital Inc

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/654516/ePlay-Announces-New-Title-Released-to-Google-Play-Store

