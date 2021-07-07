How do you maintain the speed of innovation?





Success in the digital age is based on the ability to quickly deliver new experiences to customers. As a result, companies are rethinking not just their front end, but all the layers below it. They streamline their supply chains, optimize customer feedback loops, reduce inventories, and apply metrics and AI / ML to generate operational insights. All efforts to accelerate.

So when it comes to digital innovation, the faster it is, the better. correct? Not so fast.

Foresighted business leaders know that the decisions they make today will determine their competitiveness in the coming years, and in some cases decades. This constant pursuit of speed creates the temptation to skip the basics. Cutting corners in security and privacy, sticking to proprietary technology, and incurring huge technical debt can have long-term consequences.

Over time, these results add up to an innovation tax that must be paid continuously in the form of inflexible technology, loss of productivity, and delays in time to market. And companies that don’t pay attention to this risk lose the quiet, hard-to-measure taxes that have lost the best employees and nevertheless killed some of the most innovative products on the market.

But in this race, there are ways for business and IT leaders to exercise both fast and slow. Think short-term and long-term. At MongoDB, we call this sustainable speed, and it starts with making sure you have the right digital foundation in place. We believe that the foundation of your digital foundation is that your data is the source of innovation in the digital age. In working with thousands of customers, we have identified four pillars of sustainable speed. Each pillar allows organizations to accelerate innovation without responding to long-term disasters.

Multi-cloud agility

Not all clouds are created the same, and not all data centers are the same. In fact, each cloud provider can be the best cloud provider for different users in different situations. Each provider offers a portfolio of services, but they are the same in terms of functionality and maturity. Developers need to be able to use the best technology across the cloud, not just for different apps, but for the same application.

Imagine developers having access to AWS Lambda, the Google Clouds AI platform, and Microsoft Azure DevOps within the integrated console. Moreover, despite the energy surrounding the cloud, few large companies are all-in to the cloud because of regulation, compliance, and even large costs. Don’t be fooled by any kind of mantra about going all-in to something. Listen to your business unit and the developers within it.

Innovation speed

If the application is a new economy currency, the development team is a market maker. Still, despite the constant strategic focus on speed and innovation in the digital economy, these teams remain poorly managed and malnourished in both large and small businesses. .. To maximize the results of developer innovation, companies understand the basic nature of development work, provide the most intuitive and flexible tools on the market, and are time-consuming and differentiated, such as database management. You should try to eliminate no work.

If a developer wants to modify the foundation of a test, deployment, or monitoring system, listen to the developer. Then invest in your daily developer workflow, remove barriers and streamline the process as much as possible.

Predictability (also known as reliability)

From here, start thinking about your ability to build quickly but confidently. Creating or updating mission-critical applications has always been a risky task, with the inherent risks of losing data and violating regulatory requirements. Executives need to be confident that the application development platform can protect the integrity of customer and business data, handle outages without significant (internal or external) impact, and scale with business ambitions. There is.

You build this trust by regularly asking leaders and their teams to bring up areas of concern around what I call the “onions of requirements.”

these are:

Security Durability Accuracy Availability Scalability Operability Functional Performance Efficiency

The first six can completely undermine the predictability of your business if you make a mistake. Most companies don’t hear as much about these things as you might think. What all executives have asked so far is a function that is one layer of onions. It’s all great until the breach or stop or release you have to pull back. Builders build buildings that work as expected, against the backdrop of thousands of years of best practices. The tech team needs to do the same.

Privacy and compliance

I’ve never heard of us innovating quickly without compromising on security, compliance and security. It’s really hard to put it into practice. The only way to prevent software deployments from causing outages is to not deploy the software. According to research and my own personal experience, over 65% of downtime is due to improper deployment of software.

What happens after the stop? Executives are afraid of consequences among engineers. But this fear can be a debilitating force in the competition for digital innovation. I’m afraid to pull hamstrings and blow ACLs, so to say the least, imagine a fast-paced athlete. This is the potential impact of cyberattacks, privacy concerns, and ever-changing regulatory standards on the innovation process.

Security is often seen as a counterweight to innovation. But the reverse is also true. The more secure your data platform, the more tests you have and the faster the cycle time from development to production. And we are confident that our team will act quickly, identify issues early, and roll them back before damage occurs. To achieve this, security must be built in, compliance testing must be mandatory, and continuous integration and delivery must be prioritized.

Whenever I hear that a person is testing security and compliance in a company, I want to move my business to another location, so much of this work needs to be automated.

The Fortune 500 CTO once said that technical debt needs to be shown on the balance sheet so that the CFO can see it. why? Technical debt has the same demoralizing effects as personal debt, with high interest payments.

The same is true for all innovation taxes, including short-sighted lift-and-shift strategies, organizational data silos, vendor lock-in, and lack of a solid test infrastructure.

Companies that focus on both innovation and rigor can manage these long-term obstacles. They don’t have to choose between turtles and rabbits. They can be both.

Mark Porter is the CTO of MongoDB.

