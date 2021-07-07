Assassin’s Creed Infinity: Ubisoft is reportedly migrating to a Fortnite-style structure





After a report from Bloomberg detailed the new online service-based game, Ubisoft officially confirmed the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed game codenamed Infinity. Ubisoft’s announcement doesn’t reveal much about what the new game will look like, but Bloomberg reports that it will be an evolving online game similar to Fortnite and GTA Online.

Infiniti shows that it is likely to be the biggest change in franchise history since its debut in 2007. Historically, Ubisoft has tended to release new standalone Assassin’s Creed games once a year or two, each focusing on a single location and duration. However, according to Bloomberg, Infinity has multiple connected settings that can look and play differently, and this number can grow over time. The new game is reportedly a few years away from its release.

Major changes in the franchise

The title also points to a change in the way Ubisoft develops Assassin’s Creed games, the company said. Previous titles have usually been led alternately by teams in Montreal and Quebec City, but new games are being developed under a joint cross-studio structure between the two studios. It’s a more integrated way of collaboration where one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises isn’t studio-centric, but focused on talent and leadership, rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game. I deeply believe that this is an opportunity to evolve in. The company says they are inside Ubisoft.

The title development is reportedly influenced by a recent wave of allegations of sexual misconduct against senior Ubisoft employees last year. Employees are reportedly angry that the manager accused of illegal activity is still in a senior position within the company. A Ubisoft spokesperson told Bloomberg: Employees who have been alleged and remain in Ubisoft have been rigorously reviewed by a third party and have been exempted from liability or have received appropriate disciplinary action.

