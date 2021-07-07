Splitit moves to stores with Apple Pay and Google Pay





Splitit offers installments to retailers in stores around the world.

The added flexibility to pay over time reduces the risk of high spending and allows consumers to buy the products they need. The Splitit InStore has also been extended to phone orders to provide merchants with additional functionality.

The company also announced that several new major brands have signed on to use the Splitit InStore. These brands include La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, Gem Shopping Network, PROCAM, Faberge, KEF and Aftershock PC Australia. Merchants interested in adding Splitit InStore to their retail stores can subscribe to the waiting list at www.SplitIt.com/InStore.

David Hilst, owner of five La-Z-Boy furniture gallery stores in Illinois and Indiana, said: “Splitit provides a seamless in-store experience. You can meet shoppers in-store and instantly offer installment options. This is the best online experience in an offline environment. No other funding option can do this. “

You can access this service from any connected device. It can be provided immediately at the time of purchase without the need for shoppers to apply or apply. Splitit also uses credit cards that are available to consumers, so approval rates are consistent with the credit card industry average of over 85%. Installment plans can last 6 to 24 months and Splitit does not charge any consumer fees or interest. This is a victory for merchants, salespeople, and customers.

“As we slowly recover from the pandemic, retailers are beginning to see a consistent increase in in-store traffic. As a result, providing in-store solutions was the biggest demand from Splitit’s customers,” said Splitit’s CEO. One Brad Paterson said. “Splitit InStore is just one way to respond to this call and continue to innovate to respond to permanent changes in shoppers’ habits and preferences. It can be done by accessing retailers with a physical store presence. In addition to expanding the market, this makes Retail it exciting. A new category. “

Splitit InStore benefits other industries that do not have the flexible system of providing installment payments to their customers, such as car repair, healthcare, home repair and improvement.

The new merchants that use SplititInstore are:

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery: Introducing one of the world’s leading residential furniture makers with furniture in every room of the house. Hilst Enterprises operates five La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores in Illinois and Indiana and uses the Splitit InStore to provide a seamless shopping experience. Gem Shopping Network: The Gem Shopping Network is an outstanding omni-channel platform for selling luxury jewelery in the United States, reaching over 60 million pay-TV households across OTT, streaming and social platforms. The Gem Shopping Network has partnered with Splitit to pilot programs for customers, giving them the flexibility to pay over time. PROCAM: A family-owned company that provides professional photo and video production. PROCAM integrates Splitit into its e-commerce website and offers Splitit InStore in physical stores in Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati. Faberg: The world’s most iconic artist Jeweler, Faberg creates bespoke commissions for extraordinary jewelery, watches, objects and discerning international clients. Faberg is currently using Splitit at the online boutique Faberge.com and plans to implement Splitit InStore in some European boutiques. KEF: At the cutting edge of audio, more than half a century later, the company still works on outstanding sound. KEF’s reputation for quality is based on refusing to compromise on auditory credibility and experience. KEF offers Splitit online and uses the Splitit InStore at the KEF Music Gallery in Hong Kong to enhance the customer experience. Aftershock PC Australia: Founded in 2012 by a team of hardware enthusiasts, competitive gamers and IT professionals, Aftershock PC offers the ultimate boutique PC experience through a combination of craftsmanship, uncompromising service and value. To do. The company offers Split it In Store for both Aftershock and OmniDesk brands in its new showroom in Melbourne.

The launch of Splitit InStore continues the company’s recent innovations and growth. Recent milestones include the April Splitit Plus debut, a payment gateway built specifically for installments, and several major partnerships, especially with tabby, the largest BNPL provider in the Middle East. .. tabby will integrate the white-label version of Splitit into the platform, allowing tabby merchants to offer installments with their credit cards.

For more information on how Splitit InStore can instantly add installments to retailers, please visit www.SplitIt.com/InStore.

About SplititSplititis, a global payment solution provider that allows shoppers to use their credits earned by splitting their purchases into monthly interest-free installments using their existing credit cards. Splitit allows merchants to easily and quickly pay for purchases over time without the need for additional approval, thus improving conversion rates and increasing average order value. .. Splitit serves many of the top 500 merchants of Internet retailers and is accepted by more than 2,000 e-commerce merchants in more than 30 countries and shoppers in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has R & D centers in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code SPT.

