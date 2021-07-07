Work in the pipeline as the Green Technology Innovation Center in the suburbs of Edinburgh gets a lot of attention





The new Shawfair Business Park facility, along with additional manufacturing space, will provide a home for teams working on next-generation climate-friendly technologies.

The approximately 75,000-square-foot center will be the headquarters of the Danfoss decarbonization program in the United Kingdom.

The building recovers the energy used during the production and testing process as the primary heat source and can use the heat pump as a backup if needed.

The Shawfair Business Park facility has been approved by the Midlothian Council and should be fully operational by the end of 2022. Image: Life Size Media

Brian Kennedy, Director of Digital Displacement Operations, said: It’s an exciting time for Scotland. The important COP26 Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow later this year to focus on our technologies, products and solutions.

Investing 25m in this new UK Low Carbon Innovation Center demonstrates our commitment to our 2030 carbon neutral goals and is in line with our COP26 goals and vision.

The facility should be fully operational by the end of 2022. At the time of opening, Danfoss expects 110 staff to be based in the center, 30 of whom will be new employees. The center has a maximum capacity of about 200 people, and the company estimates that it will reach within four years of opening.

Jeff Herin, Vice President of Global R & D at Danfoss Power Solutions and Executive Sponsor of the New Innovation Center, added: The world’s best engineer who leads the fight against climate change.

Pipeline work at the new Danfoss plant in Scotland

