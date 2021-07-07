Need to buy a switch OLED? Which Nintendo Switch is best for me?





Nintendo has finally announced the Switch OLED model, the latest hardware revision of the Switch Console. The original Switch was launched in March 2017. If you’re a Nintendo fan, do you probably already own a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and need to upgrade to Switch OLED?

This guide will help you decide whether to buy a new switch or continue to use the switch you have obtained.

If you’re looking for a detailed comparison between each Switch model, see Comparing Nintendo Switch OLED with standard Switch technical specifications. For technical information, here we can advise you if you need to upgrade. Certain situations, not pure numbers.

Below is a list of some cases and advice based on personal experience.

Is Switch OLED worth upgrading from a standard Switch?

In short, yes. But only if you are interested in a slightly larger and significantly better screen.

As writers on the site Nintendo Life, we’re always interested in new Nintendo hardware, but whether or not you should spend your hard-earned money on Switch OLED models is what makes the improved screen so appealing. It depends. Nintendo has confirmed that in addition to the OLED screen itself (and related components), the technology inside the console is the same as the standard model, as is the Joy-Con controller. In that case, the Switch OLED does not improve performance compared to the base model.

Of course, factors such as circumstances and budget are involved in deciding whether a new console is right for you, but if you’re not interested in OLED screens, you don’t need SwitchOLED in your life today. You can stop reading here.

Still here? it’s beautiful! We’ll look at some specific use cases to help you decide if Switch OLED is right, but first, let’s take a quick look at the improvements Switch OLED offers to the base console …

SwitchOLED Improvements and Pricing Overview

The key improvements that the new console offers to the standard Nintendo Switch are:

Bigger, Better Screen Bigger, Better Kickstand “Enhanced Audio”, or “Bigger, Better” Handheld Mode Sound, Probably 64GB Internal Storage (twice 32GB of Standard Switch) Ethernet Cable ( Better than wireless connection for online games)

In terms of price, the new OLED model has a premium price of 309.99 / $ 349.99, which exceeds the standard RRP of 279.99 / $ 299.99 and Switch Lite’s 199.99 / $ 199.99.

In general, if you spend a lot of time (or are likely to) playing a switch in handheld or tabletop mode, consider the 7-inch screen on the Switch OLED model over the 6.2-inch screen on a standard Switch. Worth it. ..

As detailed in the article above, the new screen provides brighter and more accurate colors, richer and deeper black levels, and a brighter and more vibrant image overall.

There is no question as to which console has a better screen. The question is whether it’s worth forking, especially if you already own a base model.

Hopefully you will find some answers below that will help you make informed decisions.

Need to buy a Switch OLED model? -If you don’t own a use case switch at all, do you need to buy a switch OLED?

Long answer: If you’ve ever been able to resist the temptation of Nintendo’s portable hybrid console, there’s never been a better time to get in. With its vast and ever-growing library of great games and the convenience of being both a home and a portable console, it’s one of the best products Nintendo has ever made.

We strongly recommend joining Switch, especially the new OLED version, for reasons that have been successful since its launch in 2017. The price difference between the standard model and the OLED model is small enough that we think it’s worth a little extra on the new model.

Easy Answer: There is no better time to buy a switch, or a better switch to buy. If you are interested, please go. Of course, I think you’re on a site called Nintendo Life, but do you remember?

I bought a switch in 2017. Need to buy a switch OLED?

Long answer: We have a switch that has a lifespan of well over four years, and if you buy a launch model, it can look a bit like a dog’s ear these days. As a hybrid console, your switch will probably have withstood collisions and drops for years when you took it out, and we’ll do our best about it.

So far, if you’ve resisted the temptation to get a new standard model (long battery life) or a handheld-only Switch Lite, we recommend upgrading to Switch OLED. I can’t promise that Nintendo doesn’t have the legendary Switch “Pro” waiting to be released with Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in 2022 (or 2023), but tired old Moving from Launch Switch to Brand-Spanking-The new Switch OLED will feel like a substantial upgrade.

Easy Answer: Yes, definitely.

I own Switch Lite, do I need to buy Switch OLED?

Long answer: This depends on how you feel about Switch Lite. Lite’s screen isn’t as crisp as future OLED variants, but its smaller size (5.5 inches vs. 7 inches) means higher pixel density and a natural “clear” look to the image. Both screens have the same resolution. 1280 x 720.

Personally, the Switch Lite is a smart and small device, but I love the option to dock the Switch to my TV. It’s the central gimmick of the console and part of the reason for its success. The larger, brighter screens on the Switch OLED models appear to be cracked in handheld mode, so if you’re looking for the best (if not the most portable) handheld experience, you should check out the new console.

However, if you’re happy with the Switch Lite’s small size and small screen, you’re not interested in playing it on your TV, so it’s a good idea to stick with what you have.

Easy answer: It depends on the situation. Play only handhelds and if you like the smaller size of Lite, keep using it. If you’re totally interested in the additional bells and whistles that Switch OLED offers, it’s worth investigating.

I own a switch with a long battery life, do I need to buy a switch OLED?

Long answer: Oh, we feel your pain. We too couldn’t resist the new hardware siren call and “upgraded” the launch model switch to a slightly improved “silent” revision that improves battery life.

Nintendo has confirmed that the new OLED model has no internal upgrades or differences other than the same chip on the screen, the same battery, and everything else. The screen is the only real improvement in terms of the gameplay experience. There is no performance improvement here.

Ultimately, if you’re not absolutely desperate to see a new screen, it’s probably best to stay with what you have and wait for the next console. For Switch gamers who play primarily on TV, it’s easier to use the standard model.

Easy Answer: If you’re not plagued by a more vibrant, slightly larger screen, you’re probably sitting firmly until the next inevitable Switch hardware revision.

I recently purchased a standard switch, do I need to get a Switch OLED?

Long answer: If you bought a new switch within the last few months, it’s a good idea to keep it. The games coming into the new system are fully compatible, so unless you have a money problem, you’ll be very happy with the current model.

Easy answer: No, standard switches are still a good system. If you have only one and the big screen doesn’t make you envy, keep using it.

Play only in docked mode on TV-need to buy SwitchOLED?

Long answer: As detailed further on the page, the new Switch model has no improvement in docking play. If that nice OLED screen is going to spend a lifetime surrounded by its (certainly nice looking) dock, it doesn’t make much sense to upgrade.

The new dock has a built-in LAN port for connecting Ethernet cables directly to the dock (no need to use an adapter). Well, I don’t recommend buying a new console just for that. Nintendo sells the docks individually anyway. If you buy directly, if you play with a wired internet connection, the new dock will make things smaller. Clean a little around your terry.

Short answer: No. If you cannot live without a built-in LAN port, please purchase a new dock separately.

Play only in handheld mode-need to buy SwitchOLED?

Long answer: Well, assuming you don’t have a Switch Lite yet, if you’re a portable gamer, we’ll definitely choose an OLED model over a standard Switch. For us, the larger size than the Lite variant is actually a plus because of the large hands, but if the main feature is a portable system, the screen will prioritize the new model over the other models. That’s the real reason.

Easy Answer: We do, but if you prefer a smaller one in your book (or your hand or bag), we recommend checking out the smaller, cheaper handheld-only Switch Lite.

I’m an older gamer, do I need to buy a Switch OLED?

Long answer: For veteran players, taking care of themselves during the game is even more important. That means using a more comfortable grip in handheld mode, or playing on the largest screen available so you don’t squint at small texts. Not only is the Switch OLED screen large, but it’s also a great help for those who don’t have previous vision, in terms of crisp images.

Again, if you just docked all your play, there’s no benefit to the new switch other than having a slightly cleaner dock next to Terry.

Easy Answer: If you’re playing in handheld mode and have trouble reading text, increasing the size and image quality of your Switch OLED may improve your playing experience. However, if you only want to play it on your TV, there is no difference between the new console and the current console.

Need to buy a Switch OLED model?

Long answer: …

Easy Answer: Why are you reading this guide when you have no money? Yes, of course, you need to be the latest and greatest version of the switch! Go to the SwitchOLED reservation page.

For details on the technical specifications of the Switch OLED model, refer to the Switch OLED, standard switch, and Switch Lite specification comparison guide. You can also find nice pictures of new models in the SwitchOLED gallery. If you have any questions about the new switch screen, please let us know below. I will try to answer the above.

