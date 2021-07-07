5 things Google Analytics doesn’t tell you and how to get the missing information





Google Analytics (GA) is a free tool provided by Google to track the activity that occurs on your website.

With GA installed on your site, you can see the number of visitors to your website / app, the page with the most traffic, and where the action will occur if configured.

For example, if you want to know how many users have visited your site, you can use Google Analytics to see how many people have visited your site, which marketing channel their users came from, and whether they were using desktop or mobile.

There’s no doubt that Google Analytics is a very powerful tool for marketers, but GA isn’t built to tell you everything.

What Google Analytics doesn’t tell you

It’s important for marketers to be aware of Google Analytics limitations. If you know what you don’t have, you can find a way to get it.

Here are five main things Google Analytics doesn’t tell you and how to get the missing information: This allows you to make the right marketing decisions.

1. Historical data

Historical data was generated before you installed the Google Analytics tracking code on your website.

Think of the tracking code as a fishing net. When you go underwater, you can see how many fish you have caught.

However, before the net is installed, you can only guess or guess the number of fish that have passed.

Therefore, it is highly recommended to set up Google Analytics before launching the site. Also, if you haven’t configured GA4 yet, you should always prioritize it.

Another way data may be missing is that Google Analytics (standard) does not automatically collect the actions that users perform onsite. Only the number, location, and pages to display are displayed.

GA4 automatically tags some actions (called events), but lacks some touchpoints that are very important to SEO pros, such as submitting forms.

A good friend introduced me to the new analysis software HockeyStack. It does not provide “historical data” itself, but it does provide retroactive event tracking.

Placing the HockeyStack script will automatically start collecting all event data. No event tagging is required.

We talked to co-founder Emir Atli. He explained that historical event data is there, even if it takes months to set goals and the goal-achieving process.

This is a screenshot of retroactive event tracking in HockeyStack.

2. Sampling

The second thing Google Analytics can’t tell you is another example where you might be missing out on information about your site traffic: sampling.

Data sampling means that smaller pieces of data have been analyzed to quickly identify patterns and trends.

Seer Interactive shared a good example of data sampling a few years ago, so instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, it shares a paraphrased version.

Imagine your child throwing 10,000 Lego pieces on the floor. For some reason, you wonder how many red Lego pieces you have.

Now you can spend hours counting the proverbial Lego. Alternatively, you can select one section and count only 1,000.

If that 1,000 samples had 200 red Lego (this is a “subset” of data), it is reasonable to assume that 2,000 red Lego were dumped.

Obviously, sampling is significantly faster. But what does it cost?

The Lego example assumes that the red Lego is evenly distributed throughout the room. If the red Lego is not evenly distributed (for example, business seasonality), the sampling can be significantly off.

So what can you do about data sampling?

The first step is to see if the data is being sampled. If you are using a free Google Analytics account, data sampling will start with approximately 500,000 sessions within the specified date range.

When sampling is enabled, you will see a yellow shield with a checkmark at the top of the report. The message says, “This report is based on N% of sessions.”

If you want to stop sampling data, just update to GA4. Google Analytics 4 remains free and has no hit limits.

There is one catch. Data may not be “sampled”, but thresholds are applied to protect user privacy.

If the report contains age, gender, or interest categories, thresholds may be applied and some data may be kept hidden (unknown) from the report.

A green checkmark in the GA4 default report indicates that it is 100% unsampled data.

3. Heat mapping

Now that we’ve talked about how Google Analytics may not be able to provide the entire data, let’s talk about what GA is missing in onsite analytics.

Heat mapping is a data visualization technique that uses light colors (red) to represent large values ​​and cold colors (blue) to represent small values.

Simply put, it’s a quick and easy way to see how your customers are interacting with your web pages, like clicked and non-clicked.

There are three types of website heatmaps:

Clickmaps show where the user clicked and where they didn’t. The scroll map shows the distance a user has scrolled as a percentage of all users. The hover map shows the position and movement of the user’s cursor.

Digital marketers use heatmaps to understand user behavior on web pages. These insights are essential if you are responsible for optimizing page layouts, improving UX, or increasing conversions.

Google Analytics has a heatmap (a little bit), but it lacks all the bell and whistle paid service features. However, you can see where the user is clicking and not clicking.

The problem is that I can’t find the heatmap in my Google Analytics account. This is actually a Chrome extension called Page Analytics.

This product has been deprecated and will not receive updates as of March 8, 2019. As of the release date, the Page Analytics Chrome extension continues to work for Google Analytics (standard) users. I haven’t found an easy solution for GA4 users yet.

Here are some simple steps to view a real-time heatmap in Google Analytics. First, you need to download Page Analytics by Google to the extension toolbar.

Then log in to Google Analytics and open the web page associated with your GA account.

Finally, don’t forget to enable (turn on) Page Analytics.

Google Analytics: Customize heatmap extensions view metrics. Select a date range. Select the action you want to visualize: clicks and goals. Select the minimum ratio to display. Select a heatmap or annotation.

4. Social media monitoring

The last two on this list are about offsite user interactions and conversations that are really essential to a successful marketing campaign.

Social media monitoring keeps track of information related to your business on social platforms. Brand mentions, related hashtags, shared articles, posts, etc.

Google Analytics can track actions and behaviors on your website, such as which social network users are being viewed, which pages are visited, and whether they triggered an event.

GA does not tell us about user activity on social platforms such as Facebook, IG and Twitter.

When using the API, SharedCount provides social share analysis and insights. With a free account, you can use up to 500 API calls per day.

This Shared Count screenshot shows that there are 185 shares and 1.7k reactions on Facebook when you start using the GA4 Guide.

5. Lead quality

Read quality is the most difficult type of behavior to track because it usually occurs offline. Content such as sales calls and form submissions are essential to determining the effectiveness of your marketing efforts.

No matter how important this metric is when it comes to quantifying lead quality, business owners depend on the overall “feel” they get.

For offline interactions such as sales calls and physical store visits, the best thing a marketer can do is to sit in those calls and fully understand the customer.

One way to submit a lead is to use Google Tag Manager to “score” the field. But unless you’re an analytics expert, you’ll find this confusing and time-consuming.

One day, a tool that combines online and offline lead quality scoring will be available. This tool is more accessible to small business owners and provides better data to marketing professionals.

Final idea

Google Analytics (GA) is an incredible free tool for marketers. Understanding how many visitors visit which pages and what actions are taken is a component of a successful digital marketing plan.

Please note that GA is not intended to do everything.

Google Analytics data is not retroactive, data can be sampled, there is no heat mapping, and offsite conversations such as social media references and sales calls cannot be scored.

With a few tweaks and tweaks, you can transform Google Analytics into a much more robust tool that can enhance your very good digital marketing campaigns.

We strongly encourage you to dig deeper and learn how to acquire, analyze, and manipulate digital marketing data.

