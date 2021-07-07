CO2 GRO Inc. announced their participation in the Cultivate 21 Hemp and Horticulture Conferences from July 9th to 13th.





Toronto, Ontario / Access Wire / July 7, 2021 Toronto-based CO2GRO Inc. (“GROW”) (TSXV: GROW) (OTCQB: BLONF) (Frankfurt: 4021) will be exhibiting at Cultivate 21 Announced. In Columbus, Ohio, there are booths at the Hemp Conference (Booth 10) on July 9th and 10th and the Horticultural Conference (Booth 2309) on July 11th to 13th. This is GROW’s first face-to-face meeting since March 2020. Cultivate is known for attracting more than 10,000 horticultural and hemp industry professionals and visitors from all 50 states and more than 30 countries. For more information on Cultivate 21, please visit cultivateevent.org.

The lineup of face-to-face and virtual conferences that GROW plans to exhibit for the rest of 2021 is as follows:

Aneberries Congress (Mexico, July 26-29)-Virtual exhibit booth. Visit congresoberries.com

Greentech Americas (Mexico, August 24-26)-Virtual exhibit booth. Visit greentech.nl/americas

AMHPAC Congress (Mexico, September 1-3)-Face-to-face exhibition booth. Visit congreso.amhpac.org/2021

Greentech NL (Netherlands, September 28-30)-Virtual exhibit booth. Visit greentech.nl / live-and-online

Canadian Greenhouse Conference (October 6-7, Canada)-Virtual exhibit booth. Visit canadiangreenhouseconference.com

Other important virtual conferences in 2021 where GROW attended or attended the virtual exhibit booth include:

NARBA Berry Conference (USA)-Virtual exhibition booth from February 22nd to 25th.

Middle East Food Security Conference-Virtual exhibition booth from March 24th to 25th.

Morocco Berry Conference-Participate online from April 7th to 8th.

Greenhouse Canada Grower Day (Cannabis)-April 14th virtual exhibit booth.

Controlled Environment Agriculture 4.0 (UK)-Participated online on May 14th.

Greenhouse Canada Grower Day-Virtual exhibition booth on June 22nd.

Global Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit-Participate online June 24-25.

Aaron Archibald, Vice President of the Sales & Strategic Alliance, said: .. We look forward to rejoining face-to-face meetings as the pandemic resolves, starting with the next Cultivate 21 Hemp and Horticulture Conferences, which will be attended by many sales representatives and management teams. More importantly, I’m looking forward to the meeting. Producer customers, investors and industry partners build our relationships to further accelerate the sale and deployment of innovative technologies. “

For more information on CO2 delivery solutions, please visit www.co2delivery.ca or watch this video. Watch this video to see the installation of the CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 system.

About CO2 GRO Inc. GROW’s unique CO2 delivery solution technology is revolutionizing the 600 billion square foot protected agricultural industry worldwide (Cuesta Roble 2018). Create a saturated CO2 solution. This provides growers who cannot gasify CO2 when sprayed on plants with the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppresses the outbreak of pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop loss. GROW’s CO2 delivery solution is protected by a series of patents and pending patents.

GROW’s global market for disruptive CO2 delivery solution technology is 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agricultural facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Producers can maximize profits and profits due to the low fixed and variable costs of the system and the ease of installation of the system.

GROW’s management is rapidly expanding its relationships with international marketing partners to bases in the EU, UK, South Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Mexico, Latin America, and North America.

GROW is committed to good environmental, social and governance (ES & G) policies and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to safely, economically, naturally and sustain the growth of all value plants using our advanced patented CO2 delivery solutions while adding value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders. Accelerate as much as possible.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release constitutes “forward-looking information” in the sense of applicable securities law, including statements regarding our plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations regarding future business activities. Contains a description to do. Information about future prospects is often “may”, “will”, “done”, “should”, “do”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”. It is an expression such as “do”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar, and includes information about: A statement about the future direction of the company. Ability to successfully achieve our business and financial goals. Plans for business expansion and the ability to acquire, develop and promote our business relationships. And expectations for other economic, business, and / or competitive factors. Investors believe that future outlook information is not based on historical facts and is based on opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considers reasonable at the time of the statement of our future performance or events. Please note that it reflects the expectations, estimates or forecasts of our management regarding the business. It is made. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: The company’s ability to successfully execute plans and intentions. Availability of financing on reasonable terms; the company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff. Market competition; products and technologies offered by our competitors. And good relationships with business partners are maintained. We believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but such information carries risks and uncertainties, with unknown or unpredictable factors resulting in future results and performance. Or you should not place excessive reliance on such information as it can have a significant negative impact on your business performance. .. The main factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in future outlook information are: Changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in financial markets. In particular, in our ability to raise debt and equity at the amounts and costs we anticipate. Unfavorable changes in applicable law, or unfavorable changes in the application or enforcement of current law. The biotechnology industry and the greenhouse grower market are highly competitive, and technological advances in the industry will impact our success and other risks listed in our filings available at www.sedar.com. Give If one or more of these risks or uncertainties become apparent, or if the assumptions underlying the information about the future outlook are found to be incorrect, the actual results are intent, plan, anticipation, belief, It can be very different from what was estimated or expected. We have attempted to identify significant risks, uncertainties and factors that can cause significant differences in actual results, but some may cause results to be unpredictable, estimated, or not as intended. There is. We have no intention or obligation to update this forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Service Providers (the term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policy) are responsible for the validity or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O’Connor (604-317-6197 or [email protected]), Manager of Investor Relations.

Source: CO2 Gro Inc.

View the source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/654481/CO2-GRO-Inc-Announces-Its-Participation-at-Cultivate-21-Hemp-and-Horticulture-Conferences-from -July- 9th to 13th

