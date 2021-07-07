Google cartoonist Manu Cornet leaves the company 14 years later





One of Google’s most outspoken internal critics clarified why he decided to leave the company after more than 14 years, saying, “At some point I have to draw a line somewhere in the sand.” It was.

In an interview released Wednesday, software engineer and cartoonist Manu Cornet partnered with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to develop a censored search engine in China, and a dispute between two major AI ethicists. He told The Information that he had disapproved of the expulsion that was the target of the ban. ..

Since starting Google in 2007, Cornet’s use of art to criticize the company has been heavily used, and former Google manager Claire Stapleton described him as “moral good weather” for tech companies in The Information. I am expressing. Cornet unveiled a collection of his work “Goomics” in 2018.

Cornet became known for his willingness to criticize Google.Manu Cornett

Cornet told insiders at the time of publication, “I hope that what I really like about the company is clear from the tone and words. I think it’s important for Google to maintain a good sense of humor. I think it’s a good thing. It’s our image in the long run. “

However, Cornet’s view of the company seems dim. He told the information that a Google lawyer tried to get him to cut a portion of his work from the book. At that point he “gave up and became fraudulent” and published it at his own expense anyway.

Perhaps the best-known illustration of Cornet is this cartoon, which enjoys the organizational structure of some of the biggest companies in technology.

Manu Cornett / Wikimedia Commons

The painting was published in The New York Times, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quoted it on the first page of his book, Hit Refresh, and wrote that he persuaded him to change Microsoft’s culture.

“I rarely released it,” Cornet told insiders at the time. “This is probably the most popular of my illustrations, but I didn’t find it so interesting. So this is how ignorant I am to predict what paintings people like. Is shown. “

His resignation is unlikely to help Google fight the story of internal objections, exposing many of the company’s conflicts with its employees.

Only on Saturday, Google AI chief Jeff Dean piled up after tweeting to encourage marginalized groups to apply for research programs. Critics have flagged the company’s unresolved battle with two dismissed AI researchers, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell. Dean eventually deleted his tweet.

Cornet is currently acting as a software engineer on Twitter and is beginning to publish a new series of “Twittoons” internally.

Insiders approached Google for comment.

Are you a current or former Google employee and want to share more? You can securely contact this reporter using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Contact us using a device that does not work.

