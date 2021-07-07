Purdue launches Japan’s first technology tank focused on the intersection of technology and diplomacy





West Lafayette, Washington, India, July 7, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Purdue University Research Foundation today launches Purdue University Technology Diplomacy Center (CTDP), a new think tank where technology intersects US diplomatic policy I did. The CTDP believes that diplomacy in the 21st century is driven independently by freedom, democracy, human rights, and the technological capabilities to promote US national security and prosperity.

Mitch Daniels, President of Purdue University and President of the Purdue Research Foundation, said: “Purdue University is in a unique position to provide thought leadership in this emerging area, summarizing the best ideas of Washington’s Silicon Valley technology sector and policy makers. DCCTDP has become the” birthplace of technology diplomacy. ” Contributes to the discussion of US foreign policy on technology. Expertise. ”

The main focus of CTDP is on technologies important to US foreign policy, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy, digital health, digital currencies, cybersecurity, autonomy and the global supply chain. CTDP works with like-minded countries and the private sector to promote engagement with trusted partners and advocate a global technology agenda that reflects freedom, democracy and human rights in multilateral organizations.

“The recent increase in investment in technology and the continued success of technology diplomacy have led to a growing bipartisan reputation for the intertwining of key technology and foreign policy,” said the founding director of the Technology Center. Mun Chen said. Purdue University diplomacy. “Based on this momentum, CTDPas America’s Technology Tanker aims to bring deep engineering expertise to research and events on technology diplomacy and to provide technical knowledge training to the foreign policy community.”

Chen is Executive Vice President and John A. Edwardson Dean of Purdue University’s Faculty of Engineering. In 2019-20, he was appointed to the Secretary of State for a year as a Science and Technology Advisor to the Secretary of State. David Reingold, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Purdue University, Justin S. Morrill, is a co-director of think tanks. The founding members of the CTDP Advisory Board come from both the private and public sectors and include prominent global leaders in technology and policy. Inaugural Fellows represent a bipartisan background and are leaders in technology diplomacy across politics, academia and business.

Keith Crack, Chairman of the CTDP Advisory Board, said: “Since building a transformative company in Silicon Valley, running US economic diplomacy, and chairing the Purdue University Board of Directors, we know that the world needs more American leadership than ever before. To protect freedom, democracy, human rights, prosperity and national security through the adoption of reliable technology. ” “I chair the CTDP and focus on developing transformative leaders to drive US innovation and training US diplomats in the field of technology diplomacy to promote freedom and protect the world’s economic security. I am honored to do that, “he added.

CTDP will host the first event focused on the global semiconductor supply chain on September 22, 2021. The event will feature a keynote speech by Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, Chief Technology Officers of major semiconductor companies around the world, and the US Government and Congress. The hybrid Bi-Coastal event will take place in Silicon Valley and Washington, DC, effectively kicking off from West Lafayette, Indiana. The event will be published to the media. For event details and registration, please contact us. [email protected]..

Two additional launch events are planned for October. One will focus on US-EU-UK-Japan collaboration in technology research and development, and the other will begin a one-year study on the 6G global roadmap.

About Purdue University’s Technology Diplomacy Center Purdue University’s Technology Diplomacy Center (CTDP) is an independent think tank founded in 2021 to advance technology for freedom. It brings engineering expertise to the crossroads of technology for national security, human rights, liberals, democracy, and prosperity with US foreign policy. As an American “technical tank,” CTDP acts as a reliable resource for key technical issues in the diplomatic community, partnering with industry, academia, and other ideological leaders in the United States and like-minded countries. ..Please contact us for more information [email protected]..

About Purdue University Research Foundation The Purdue University Research Foundation supports Purdue University’s Land Grant Mission by helping Purdue University improve the world through its technology and graduates. Founded in 1930, PRF is a private non-profit foundation. The foundation supports Purdue University’s technology patenting and commercialization. Build a place to encourage innovation, invention, investment, commercialization and entrepreneurship. Allows students to use fairness to fund Purdue education. For more information on licensing Purdue Innovation, see the Office of Technology Commercialization ( [email protected].. Contact Purdue Foundry for more information on Purdue Innovation-based startup involvement and investment opportunities. [email protected]..

