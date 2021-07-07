Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review – Gateway Drug





Monster Hunter Stories 2 arrives at our beloved platform at just the right time during the burgeoning scene of monster-catching indies since Monster Hunter appeared on PC relatively recently. Like its predecessor dedicated to the 3DS, Story 2 is a spin-off, with two important differences from the main series. A vibrant Saturday morning cartoon presentation and a Pokemon-style turn-based battle system.

In Story 2, you play as a monster rider instead of a hunter. In other words, you can build a bond with monsters. This distinction is mostly clear in the story where learning to work in coexistence with hunters is the core thread, but there is little evidence of this distinction other than being able to organize a friendly monster party-they When tamed, they are called monsters-and fight with them.

You can still goug, slice, hammer, hack and roam wild monsters into small pieces, so you can harvest their skin and use it to make weapons and armor. There is no gusset, but you can only understand much of what is happening when you return from a blacksmith wearing Diablos horns as a shoulder instep. I can’t help laughing at how happy my monsters are in the mountain man-like quest to decorate my character with body parts and fur.

To expand your monster collection, you need to steal eggs from the monster’s nest. There are standard and rare variations of monster nests. Burrows can be found all over the world, but if you’re looking for a particular monster, you can weaken it in battle and throw a paintball back into the burrow. Once in the nest (usually in the shadow of a sleeping beast that has just fluttered), you can choose from several eggs to smuggle and hatch in the stables.

It doesn’t take long for Monsty to level up like any other party, so you’ll never be punished for wanting to expand your lineup and experiment. This is important as you approach the end of the main story and the difficulty begins to increase, as you will need a deep roster of monsters. Not only can you harvest monster body parts, but you can also harvest monsters for genetic material. Yes, your loyal companion. Want your speedy pet Tigrex to make a technical attack in its arsenal? Just steal Blue Yian Kut-Ku’s Blazeball skill.

Since Monsty’s best abilities are only unlocked at higher levels, there is always a background grind to cycle Monsty inside and outside the party to enhance your core pet with new and upgraded skills. It feels a bit wicked, but for some reason this only adds to the appeal of Story 2.

These genetic improvements can be of great help in Story 2’s turn-based combat system. There are three flavors of core attack: power, speed, and technical. There is a rock-paper-scissors interaction between these attack types: the power counter is technical, the speed counter is power, the technical counter is speed, and winning a duel is predicting and countering a monster’s attack.

Similar to the main series, each monster has different body parts that can be targeted to not only improve the loot earned at the end of the battle, but also to deal critical damage and limit its armament. To complicate matters, there are three different weapon types (slash, piercing, and blunt), and you need to make sure you’re using the right tools to do the most damage to your body parts. The game contains well over 80 monsters and there are many different patterns and weapon combinations to remember.

This serves as the basis for the battle in Story 2, but there are many other mechanisms that keep the battle interesting and rewarding until the final boss. Elemental damage becomes very important later in the game. Droppable bomb-like items help drive enemies out of a particular state. And you can build kinship with your Monsty and unleash the ultimate attack every few turns. A simple yet robust combat system.

Fights sometimes outweigh their welcome, and Capcom has incorporated some time-saving mechanisms such as buttons to speed up animations to help mitigate this. When you confront a familiar monster, it feels a bit too stereotyped as it completely counters the attack and waits for the health bar to reach zero. This may take a few minutes. As soon as you understand the pattern of monsters, there is little joy in repeating the battle.

A typical battle with speedy monsters might take place this way. 4 power attacks on the tail. Switch to a hammer and power attack twice more until you get angry. Speed ​​up the attack until calm and pause every few turns to heal the party. Go back to Power Attack and see the rest of the battle. You can repeat such a pattern indefinitely for a particular monster. Speeding up the animation makes the process a bit faster, but it’s annoying to have to manually switch between weapons and monsters to finish the battle as efficiently as possible.

Thankfully, you have the option to autocomplete battles with monsters that are significantly weaker than you. This is great when you go back to the initial area and smash some spare monster parts. In most cases, these frustrations only sneak up at the end of a long session, and when you’re in and out of Story 2 for a few hours at a time, don’t think about speeding up or avoiding the animation. did. Fight. Ideally, you wouldn’t skip the beat. Whether you’re pulling off one of the ultimate movie-like kinships or ordering Anjanath to shoot in a salvo, there are plenty of great animations to enjoy during the battle.

Excellent animated works will also appear in the narrative cutscenes that make up the majority of Story 2. The narrative is certainly wool, but the message of coexistence and empathy is spoken of with endless honesty and charm.

It’s a story full of warmth and goodness, and it’s more than ever what some of us need. Some worn-out character metaphors make the plot particularly predictable-it’s not an RPG that fights monsters without the appearance of edgy rivals to stop your progress-but it’s mostly as an eye roll. It will not be registered. This is a story of wearing pajamas, sitting in front of a TV, and swallowing cereals when the sun is in danger of breaking through the curtain.

At the beginning of the game, as a rookie rider, you are tasked with investigating the natural phenomena that infuriate monsters, wherever they occur. The plot takes you all over the world, from Polynesian coastal settlements and snow-capped mountains to volcanic and desert-based hunter cities. Stories 2’s vibrant color palette guarantees the joy of exploring all environments, even if the act is relatively simple. There are some hidden areas that can be accessed by certain monsters, but that’s it.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 provides exactly the right kind of grind with about 40 hours of play time, unless you’re rushing through the area. As soon as the frustration of repeated monster battles begins to creep in, you will face new threats to overcome. There are always new crafts and upgrades. There is also fresh Monty for leveling up, training, or harvesting. I had a hard time participating in Monster Hunter games in the past, but Story 2 beat me. Now get that RisePC version.

If you’re not an overly enthusiastic fan of comics, the liveliness and occasional wrinkles of Monster Hunter Stories 2 may grate your nerves like a blackboard nail. I love them, so it’s no wonder they enjoy stints as rookie riders. I haven’t finished grinding completely, as there are plenty of mutating Monty and there isn’t a shortage of body parts that need to be forged into attractive new accessories and weapons.

If this all sounds like a cup of your saying, you can pre-order Monster Hunter Stories 2 here. There is also a review of Monster Hunter: World and its extensions, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

