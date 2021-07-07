Introducing “e-skin”, a robot capable of tactile sensation and self-healing





Like the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel … When Adam jumps out and tries to kill God Screenshot: NUS

You know what that new day means. It’s time to see a new leap in robotics and ease human hopes for improvement. Anthropomorphic ruler. This time, I learned about what is called AiFoam. This is basically a fake robot skin that allows you to sense the world with a touch and heal your injuries yourself.

Vice reports that AiFoam or e-skin, created by researchers at the National University of Singapore, is the world’s first smart foam technology that can perform the same function as the human skin of a robot. This material uses fine metal particles embedded in the foam and small electrodes to feel what the foam is touching. This is simply cool, without the fact that it can heal itself when the e-skin is damaged.

After pointing out how the idea of ​​a real-life self-healing fresh bot looks like a creepy dystopia, senior researcher Benjaminty said he was actually inspired by Star Wars technology, where the robot performed surgery and had skin on his prosthesis. I told Vice. (He also didn’t comment on whether he was inspired by a creepy bald robot man who hangs out with Rand and hears Han Solo suffering and screaming without blinking his eyes. )

This last point highlights at least the hopeful notes of this entire e-skin development.Tea says the goal is to put [AiFoam] It will be put to practical use in fields such as smart prostheses within 5 years, giving users better control over their prostheses. The image of a relentless army of plump robots shrugging in the chest to self-heal the blast of a machine gun as they conquer our frail human city and install themselves as the new ruler of the planet. Instead, focus on that optimistic potential.

