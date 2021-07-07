Well Said attracts $ 10 MA rounds for higher quality synthetic speech – TechCrunch





Well Said Labs has raised $ 10 million in Series A to grow its business, creating synthetic speech whose tools can be mistaken for the real thing. The company’s homemade text-to-speech engine runs faster than real-time and produces clips of natural sound of almost any length, from quick snippets to hours of reading.

Well Said came out of the Allen Institute for AI in 2019. The goal was to create synthetic speech that wouldn’t sound like a robot for general business purposes such as training and marketing content.

It first achieved that by building a solution based on Tacotron, a voice engine developed by Google and academic researchers. But soon, he built his own clip, which produced a more efficient and compelling voice and allowed him to create clips of any length. The speech engine often trips after a few sentences, babbling or losing tone, but Well Said read Mary Shelley’s entire “Frankenstein” without hiccups.

The voice was good enough that listeners rated it as human or as good as human. When they spoke more than a handful of words, they couldn’t really say about the usual virtual assistant suspect. Not only that, the speech was produced much faster than in real time. Other high quality options often work in real time at less than a tenth. That is, a three-minute speech takes one minute to be produced by Well Said, and more than 30 minutes is a tacotron.

Finally, the system allows you to create new “voice avatars” based on existing voice actors, such as spokespersons and narration artists from trusted companies. Initially, it took about 20 hours of audio to build a model of their habits and voice style, but now it can be done in just two hours, CEO Matt Hooking said. ..

The company is currently strictly focused on business. In other words, there is no user app to digitize your voice into an avatar or something. It’s off the table for now because of the risks involved and the lack of a viable business model.

Such a realistic voice may still be of great help to people with disabilities, admitting hooking but not yet ready to tackle it.

“We are working to increase access to this technology so that non-language communicators, nonprofits and others can benefit from it,” he said.

In the meantime, the company has expanded from its first market, corporate training videos, to marketing with considerable text and app experience, longer copies, and interactive products. We hope that the talents these avatars are based on are properly compensated to help create digital similarities in their voices.

The oversubscribed $ 10 million round was led by FUSE and attended by repeaters Voyager, Qualcomm Ventures LLC and Good Friends. All of these may have been impressed with the growth of the product and business. Synthetic speech has helped some popular use cases, but the content isn’t that big, so there’s plenty of room for growth. The company will invest the money in deepening product offerings and accompanying team growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/07/wellsaid-attracts-10m-a-round-for-higher-quality-synthetic-speech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos