Evidence-based science needs to support medical innovation

Fu FH. Is the latest one always the best? Announcement location: Virtual EFORT Congress; June 30-July 2, 2021.

Disclosure: Fu reports that he is an editorial board member of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, and Arthroscopy. It also receives educational or research support from Smith & Nephew of DePuy Mitek. Conmed Linvatec; Cook myosite. Grant support for Arthrex and NIH.

According to the presenters, innovation is needed for continued progress in healthcare, but it needs to be supported by clinical science evidence, not market-driven.

Freddie H. Fu

“Of course innovation is needed, but many of the innovations may not be beneficial to the patient. Technology can sometimes be harmful,” said Freddie H. Fu, MD, DSc (Hon), DP (Hon). Told Healio Orthopedics. “So we have to be careful, as many innovations are being greatly facilitated by industry, and perhaps by some surgeons with personal interests.”

In an honorary speech by Michael Freeman at the Virtual EFORT Conference, Fu said that product development in medicine should not be done to make money, but primarily to help people. He added that researchers need to share both positive and negative findings about a product in order for it to be successful.

“In general, people just want positive results, but of course we have to be honest here so that we can get it right,” Fu said in his presentation. I did.

He also said that medical products require quality control, especially among products such as orthobiologics and stem cell-related products.

“In essence, the key to something is measuring some outcome, reporting complications, everything with signs, but not all signs,” Fu said.

He added that doctors need to maintain their credibility and integrity. One way to achieve this is to look at the “fine print” when looking at Level 1 data.

“Improving patient outcomes requires individual clinical expertise, patient values ​​and expectations, and the best clinical evidence available,” Fu said. “It takes a long time to do that. If you do it once every five years, this is a Level 1 survey and for most companies this is too long to get results.”

In a global message to young physicians, Fu encouraged them to reach their full potential, prioritize patients, respect the past and learn.

“It’s important to always strive for maximum potential. Never be discouraged, do the right thing, and believe that caring for your patients is your number one priority,” Fu said. I did. “If you have those principles, you will live a happy life. Money is important, but not so important. You should love your profession and take care of your patients.”

EFORT Annual Meeting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/orthopedics/20210707/speaker-evidencebased-science-should-support-innovation-in-medicine

