Fortnite 17.11 update released-what you need to know





With the Epic Game hotfix update to Fortnite, players are now able to take advantage of some new weapons and content.

With a lead-up to Fortnite’s expected 17.20 patch, Epic Games has added Alien Nanites, Zyg and Choppys Mythic Ray Gun and more.

Here’s what we know about the new 17.11 update:

Alien Nanites

Alien Nanites have been teased by Epic Games since the beginning of the season and you can finally see them.

Acting as a multipurpose item, Alien Nanite can be used to upgrade weapons and items.

If you have rare or high quality weapons, Alien Nanite can upgrade them to destructive destruction tools.

The upgrade options are:

Assault Rifle-Pulse Rifle SMG-Chimera Reagan Sniper Rifle-Railgun

Alien Nanite is not only suitable for upgrades, but can also be used as a stitching weapon by acting as a grenade to damage and create a low gravity alien biome.

Fall damage does not apply to players leaving the biome at long distances.

These multi-purpose items are only available in casual games and are not currently available in highly competitive games as it is not clear how much they will affect gameplay.

Mythical ray guns: Zyg and Choppy

New NPCs Zyg and Choppy are found wandering around planting alien parasite eggs in Hydro16.

Players have the option of failing and eliminating their plans. If successful, they will drop a Mythic Reagan that will do a lot of damage compared to Chimera.

Defeating Zyg and Choppy is not easy, but Hydro 16 is flocking to Alien Parasite, ready to feast on courageous players entering their territory.

Holly Hatchery and other map changes

The alien biome has turned Holly Hedge into a den of alien parasites.

The POI, now renamed Holly Hatchery, forces players to move through swarms of alien parasites.

Another part of the map distorted by the alien invasion is Believers Beach. The block party has officially become sour thanks to the invaders.

Expect more map changes as aliens continue to spread their parasites and affect the entire island.

The update is currently in effect and patch 17.20 will be implemented in the coming weeks.

