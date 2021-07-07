The release date of the physical game version among us is tragically delayed due to the gift





If you know someone you love among us and are looking for the perfect holiday gift of the year in advance, Inner Sloth has your back. They created several versions of the game “Among Us” with discs and physical boxes, and created everything that makes the whole situation a more physically gift-friendly experience. These products are called “Among Us – Ejected Edition”, “Among Us – Imposter Edition”, and “Among Us – Crewmate Edition”.

The most expensive package is “Among Us – Ejected Edition”. This version is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. This version includes Crewmate Fleece Blanket, Red In Poster Beanie, “One of the 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards”, Crew Mate vs In Poster Strap, Purple Crew Mate with Plush Crown, and Retail Steel Book ( Holds the Among Us base game disc (and DLC).

This package also includes the Imposter Syndrome sticker sheet by Cynthia Her and the Spinning IntoSpace enamel pin. This package also includes a Folded Skeld Map poster designed by Cannon Kissane. With this package you will get about 6 downloadable PC / phone wallpapers designed by Amy Riu. Among us – the ejected version costs you about $ 90!

The Imposter Edition contains only a small portion of what is included in the more expensive packages. Here you can get wallpapers, holographic access cards, enamel pins, straps, purple crewmates with plush crowns, impostor syndrome sticker sheets, and folded skeleton map posters. You’ll also get the Among Us-based game and DLC, but this time around $ 50 for a 3D lenticular case designed by Hannako Lambert.

The most basic packaged version costs $ 30. This is for Among Us – Crewmate Edition. This version of the game includes an Among Us-based game with a holographic access card, a folded skeleton map poster, wallpapers, sticker sheets, DLC and a 3D lenticular case.

All of these versions of Among Us appeared in images in the Maximum Games store this week. If you’re the kind of gift giver to friends and family by December 31, 2021, the planned release date for these physical editions of “Among Us” is pretty disappointing.

Fortunately, that date usually indicates that the release date hasn’t been set to 100% yet. This is just an indicator that the release will be done by the end of the year. It may be early or late-we just have to wait and see!

