Trump announces sue Facebook, Twitter and Google





Former President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has filed proceedings against the largest tech companies and their CEOs in three countries: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Mr. Trump said he was the chief plaintiff in a class action proceeding and claimed that he had been unfairly censored by the company.

Mr. Trump said at a press conference at a golf course in Bedminster, NJ, he had demanded an end to the shadow ban, a suspension of silence, a suspension of blacklisting, expulsion and cancellation.

The proceeding was filed in the US District Court in the Southern District of Florida.

Mr. Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers attacked the Capitol building on January 6. Both companies cited concerns that he might incite further violence. Currently he can no longer post to either platform.

Nevertheless, Trump continues to lie about the 2020 elections, with state and local election authorities, his own Attorney General, and numerous judges, including those appointed by him, evidence of popular voters. A fraud he claims to have unfoundedly claiming he won, even though he said he didn’t.

Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, Internet companies are generally exempt from liability for material posted by users. The law that provides Internet companies with a legal safe harbor provides services as long as the social media platform acts in good faith, for example by removing obscene posts and posts that violate the service’s own standards. We also allow you to moderate.

But Trump and other politicians are abusing their protection on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms and need to lose their immunity or at least get it by meeting government-set requirements. I have been insisting for a long time.

Facebook, Google and Twitter all declined to comment on Wednesday.

Matt O’Brien, Associated Press Writer, Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbez.org/stories/former-president-trump-announces-hes-suing-facebook-twitter-and-google/cc6ce37c-6c9f-40ef-803c-710261405b4b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos