Facebook’s victory in FTC court is a coveted awakening call for Congress





This week, a district court ruling that dismissed the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) antitrust allegations against Facebook could be a Pyrrhic victory for tech giants. Investors have responded by increasing Facebook’s market value to more than $ 1 trillion, but the ruling has boosted Congress’s voice calling for regulatory changes to address the power of Big Tech.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Law Committee, said the order indicated an urgent need for antitrust reform. Last week, Buck was all but Republicans Matt Getz (R-Fla.) And Burgess Owens (R-Utah), and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) And Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). Joined the Democratic Party of the Committee. Lou Correa (Democrat) and Greg Stanton (Democrat) have approved a group of six antitrust bills aimed at curbing the power of Facebook and other tech giants.

What the court ruling says

Three elements in the court’s decision support the claim of change by clarifying how US antitrust laws devised and practiced today cannot address Big Tech’s growing challenges. Many references to legitimate monopolies emphasize the current doctrine of antitrust law, that permanent monopoly is not illegal. Indeed, current doctrine also encourages businesses to treat the goal of lasting legitimate monopoly as an incentive to develop attractive new technologies or services.

Rather than treating permanent monopoly as a problem to be addressed by active government action, today’s antitrust law only requires that monopoly be acquired or maintained by unfair competition, not by the competition of the proposal. I am. However, when the network effect is strong as in the digital market, the natural force of competition creates one or at most several suppliers. Antitrust laws leave such naturally occurring permanent monopolies intact. In these situations, competitive remedies need to come from industry regulators, not from antitrust enforcement.

Critics inside and outside the parliament have attributed Facebook on social media, Google on search, Amazon on online retail, and Apple and Google’s market position on mobile app infrastructure as causes of mistreatment of dependent businesses. We also see it as a condition for worsening privacy invasion. Information, and democratic obstacles. However, as the court’s ruling clearly shows, current antitrust law simply does not consider its position in the dominant market itself to be a problem.

The second element of the court’s ruling, which provides Congress with a further rationale for reform, is the claim that legitimate monopolies have no obligation to deal with competitors. The FTC (and another state of proceedings that the court also dismissed) has sought an injunction requiring Facebook to interconnect its social networking platform with companies seeking to offer similar services. The FTC argued that this injunction was necessary because Facebook established a policy in 2013 not to allow interoperability with competitors and withdrew access previously granted to certain companies. According to the FTC, it abandoned the policy in 2018 for fear of antitrust liability, but said the company could reinstate it at any time. The FTC argued that the policy was anti-competitive and sought an injunction to prevent its return.

However, the court ruled that Facebook’s policy of refusing to interconnect with competitors was completely legal. Carefully rehearsing modern antitrust law, he explained that, except in very narrow circumstances, Facebook has monopoly power but is not responsible for helping competitors by opening the system to them. .. A narrow situation applies if Facebook first grants access to a competitor and then withdraws it, and if this access is in favor of itself and its users. However, it was more than seven years ago that Facebook withdrew since it last granted access, so the court closed the door on this possibility. The court concluded that there was no need for an injunction, as the violation of the law is not ongoing and will occur soon.

Finally, the court’s ruling suggests that Facebook’s lack of competitors is not sufficient evidence that Facebook has a monopoly. At a 2018 Senate hearing, Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) asked if there was an alternative to Facebook in the private sector, and Mark Zuckerberg called on one Facebook competitor. I had a hard time nominating. However, the court said it had nothing and was not convinced by the traditional knowledge that Facebook was a monopoly.

The court asked where is the revenue that shows that Facebook accounts for the majority of the revenue generated in the social networking market. Facebook does not charge users, so there is no revenue from users. Therefore, such measures are not available for FTC.

The court rejected the percentage of monthly or daily users as a measure of market share because users have accounts on multiple services, frequently access them, and may spend most of their social networking time there. It seems. Also, Facebook offers services that may not be properly characterized as social networking, so even if users spend all their time on Facebook, this is not the time spent on social networking. He refused to measure the time spent on Facebook, claiming it might not be. If a user watches a video on Facebook, are they engaged in social networking or watching TV during that time?

Such trivial things may look strange, hostile, or deliberately insensitive. However, the court dismissed the idea that the ruling was based on the mysterious characteristics of antitrust law, which is perfectly correct. This type of question is very common in antitrust procedures. In this case, very detailed and technical questions often arise about how the market is defined and how the market share is calculated.

The FTC has been given 30 days to correct the complaint and may be able to find a way to convince the court that Facebook has monopoly power. However, the court’s refusal to remedy its interoperability seems insurmountable unless Facebook grants access to its competitors and then withdraws it.

Impact of recent parliamentary legislation

The three bills approved by the House Judiciary Committee last week will address some of the current antitrust failures revealed in the court’s ruling. In doing so, they create a regulatory structure for the behavior of high-tech giants, corporate structure, and ongoing institutional oversight of authorized business areas.

Instead of relying on the complexity of Byzantine and the determination of market power with the uncertainty of typical antitrust procedures, the bill defines a group of companies to which the measure applies. Target platforms include operating systems that offer websites, online or mobile applications, and social media. Online Retailing; Companies Offering These Services Have 50 Million Active U.S. Users or 100,000 Active Monthly U.S. Business Users, With Sales or Market Capitalization Over $ 600 Billion, Important for Business Users A search service when acting as a trading partner. Therefore, under these bills, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple will all be under regulatory control.

Instead of seeking court approval for remedies after antitrust violations have been proven, the bill requires the FTC to impose specific statutory restrictions aimed at addressing two separate issues. I will.

One issue is the unfair treatment of merchants by covered platforms. The first fix for unfair treatment is the promiscuous rules imposed by the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, the restructuring requirements imposed by the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, or both. Another problem is that there is no alternative to the target platform. Fixing the second problem of no real alternative is a set of competition promotion rules that include data portability and interoperability imposed by the ACCESS Act.

Promiscuous rules allow companies to become players on their own platforms, but regulate conflicts of interest so that the platforms do not unfairly endorse their products and services. In contrast, restructuring bills limit a company’s ability to participate in its own platform.

Corporate restructuring is not clearly defined in the bill. At the very least, it means Amazon couldn’t sell its own branded product on the market. Amazon may also need to run the vendor program on a different website. This is a structural separation requirement that mimics what the Federal Communications Commission implemented in the 1980s for telephone companies to join the computer industry. But that could also mean a line-of-business limitation that would prevent Amazon from running the marketplace at all. Here, the historic model is the line-of-business restrictions imposed on Bell operators after the dissolution of AT & T in the 1980s.

As the House bill progresses, the restructuring bill needs to be clarified and harmonized with the indiscriminate bill. The most logical way to do this is to empower the FTC to impose increasingly stringent measures on the platform. It starts with indiscriminate rules, moves to structural separation, and eventually moves to line-of-business restrictions if non-strict measures cannot mitigate unfair business. Action.

The ACCESS Act circumvents the current antitrust doctrine that monopolies are not obliged to deal with competitors by imposing data portability and interoperability requirements on targeted platforms. The idea is for users to bring their information to another provider so that messages and posts sent on one platform can be seen by users on other platforms. The bill could also allow merchants to list their products on multiple e-commerce platforms at the same time. The model here is redrawn from efforts to introduce competition into the telecommunications industry, where the FCC has the carrier’s requirements to provide number portability and the technical capabilities between competing carriers. Set up and overseen interconnection arrangements. Under this bill, the FTC needs to set up a technical committee to help determine what these requirements really mean for a particular digital business.

These bills require a lot of work to be done before they are ready to move forward, and there are signs that further progress in the legislative process will be postponed until improvements are made. This is all good. The speed at which the bill passed the House Judiciary Committee meant that there was little time for a thoughtful amendment.

However, the necessary delays in improvement do not mean that reform efforts should be abandoned. The court’s decision to dismiss FTC’s Facebook complaint shows that Congress is unable to rely on current antitrust laws to take control of tech giants. Only a thoughtful, balanced and clear mission to regulators to protect the businesses they depend on and promote competitive alternatives can restore competitive conditions to today’s digital industry.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are common unlimited donors to the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations and conclusions of this work are those of the author and are not affected by donations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/blog/techtank/2021/07/07/facebooks-ftc-court-win-is-a-much-needed-wake-up-call-for-congress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos