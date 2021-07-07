Destiny 2: Queen of Witches Expansion Showcase on August 24th





The next big expansion of Destiny 2 is The Witch Queen, which won’t arrive until 2022, but developer Bungie seems to be showing off something next month. Making fun of the very deadly truth, Bungie’s tweet for the August 24 showcase is dressed up in the color and steam of the next Witch Queen’s expansion:

As for what fans can expect at the event, you’ll see where the Guardians go next, the threat they’re waiting for when they arrive in this new patrol zone, and other major changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox. .. Bungie has been using Destiny 2 for longer than the original game, and instead of jumping into the fictional Destiny 3 for a clean break, he’s opting for a few more extensions.

There may also be news about which locations have been deprecated and stored in Destiny Vault to give way to the new location of the Queen of Witches and keep Destiny 2 in a more manageable size. Some rumors indicate that there are extensions in the version. Of Chicago that has a destructive environment.

Bungie deviates from the usual annual release schedule for the new Destiny 2 expansion and uses that extra time to point to a seasonal model that focuses more on the gap between releases and a major paradigm shift as a hive. Further refine these major extensions while filling in with good storytelling. The queen approaches.

In other Destiny 2 news, the mid-season patch made a number of balanced changes to the weapons of player-versus-player activity. The shotgun wasn’t a bit deadly, the hand cannon was rebalanced for its aggressive rate of fire, and the exotic Scout rifle’s Deadman’s tail gained a major weakness.

