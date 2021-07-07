36 states, DC suing Google for antitrust violations on Android app store





In addition to Wednesday’s proceedings, Google is also facing a proceeding filed by the Justice Department and 14 states in October, focusing on Google’s efforts to dominate the mobile search market. One of the 38 states and territories submitted in December also focuses on search. And a third proceeding by 15 states and territories related to Google’s power over advertising technology.

New Case: Wednesday’s proceedings are the latest challenge to a search giant’s plan to force all app developers using the Google Play Store to pay a 30% commission for selling digital products or services. This change will take effect in September.

The proceedings reflect a proceeding filed by Fortnite-make Epic Games against Google last August, a group of antitrust laws filed on behalf of app developers and consumers claiming Google’s policies. The proceedings have led to higher prices.

A bipartisan group of state prosecutors filed a proceeding Wednesday in the same court as other app store proceedings. It will be heard by the same judge, Obama’s appointed James Donato, who is planning an epic proceeding against Google in April 2022.

The proceedings are the first to challenge Google’s dominance in the mobile app store market, but antitrust authorities in the UK and Australia are also investigating the dominance of search giants in the industry.

Background: The Google Play store is the default app store for Android smartphones, but users of these devices can download apps from stores run by companies such as Amazon and Samsung, or install them directly from other random sources. You can also. This is different from setting up the iPhone, where the only source for users to get the app is Apple’s App Store.

Google has long had a policy that app developers must use a payment system for purchases made through the Play Store, but the company has only roughly enforced this rule. Last year, the company announced that it would begin enforcing payment rules in September next year.

As a result, there was a turmoil from companies such as Netflix, Spotify, and Match Group that evaded Google’s fees.

Google sought to alleviate some of its misfortune by reducing commissions to 15% on its first $ 1 million sales, reflecting Apple’s 2020 small business program. Last month, Android makers paid video developers a 15% commission on sales of audio and ebook services as well.

Google’s Defense: At a Senate hearing in April, Google said its fees were consistent with those charged by others in the industry to fund developer tools and updates to the Android ecosystem. Said it would be useful. Android also allows users to use multiple app stores and download apps directly from the developer’s website. This is a technique called sideloading.

If developers feel that Google Play’s value proposition isn’t right, they can distribute the app in a variety of other ways, said Wilson White, Google’s public policy leader for Android and Google Play.

