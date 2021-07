Bronze Technology: Contribution to China’s Innovation Jar | Technology

By 2025, China wants to build a formidable foundation for domestic manufacturing. If you follow the latest news, you know that six of the country’s ministries have announced plans to develop 10,000 niche little giants and 1,000 market leaders. National officials hope that these plans will help bridge the gaps in the country’s supply chain and help the country compete with Japan, the United States, Germany and more. Tian Yun, Vice President of the Beijing Economic Management Association, said: The fierce technological war between China and the United States has exposed the risk of lacking a hidden champion.

One of these start-ups is Bronze Technologies, a Chinese manufacturer of high-quality power electronics for renewable energy, smart grids, electric vehicles, and railroads.

How has bronze technology evolved?

In 2009, a PhD team at Cambridge and Tsinghua University sought funding from well-known venture capital funds and angel investors. By 2011, the company launched insulated gate bipolar transistors, an IGBT driver product that is useful in handling high-voltage, high-current applications such as automobiles, industrial air conditioners, and motors. In 2013, Bronze was named one of China’s national high-tech companies. In 2015, shipments of IGBT drivers exceeded 100,000. And today, the company aims to lead China in power electronics technology.

What did it achieve?

In addition to building a world-class research team for IGBT driver chips, Bronze manufactures current sensors and power electronics building blocks. Launched a multi-parallel driving solution with Infineon to reduce the operational difficulty of microgrid energy and received multiple honors from the Chinese government. Shenzhen Overseas China Top 100 Most Promising Companies in China High Tech Venture Park. Guangdong’s leading entrepreneurs; Deloitte China’s Top 50 High-Growth Technology Companies … The list continues.

How do you contribute to advanced manufacturing?

As part of a new push for manufacturing innovation in China, Bronze Technologies will open a third-generation industrial semiconductor hub in Guangdong. Combined with the shortage of COVIDs and container ships, it is not surprising to everyone that semiconductor technology is a national priority. China, along with the rest of the world, has decided to increase. In 2021, China plans to invest 350 million yuan (US $ 54.17 million) in this project.

As the Chinese government continues to invest in emerging technologies, electricity manufacturers will form an important part of their long-term strategy. China has accumulated a wealth of experience in developing industrial giants like Huawei in the past, Tian said. Now that governments and citizens are starting to source energy from renewable resources, drive electric cars and use cooling systems to combat climate warming, it’s time to continue their long-standing tradition with bronze. I did.

