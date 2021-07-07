Windows 11 will give you 10 days to roll back to Windows 10





According to Microsoft and its customers, if you don’t like Windows 11, there is a 10-day window to roll back to Windows 10.

So far, what I’ve seen in Windows 11 looks amazing, but Windows 10 users may be surprised by the spare interface. Many Windows 10 features have been removed in Windows 11. Dynamic live tiles have been deprecated in the official preview build of Windows 11[スタート]The menu has been replaced with a simplified line of icons. We also know that Microsoft plans to add Windows 11 features to future beta builds, such as the integration of Teams into the taskbar and PC gaming features such as Auto HDR.

All of this assumes that you are using Windows 11 when deploying Windows 11. Fortunately, I was able to try the final version of Windows 11 before committing and wasn’t talking about signing up for the Insider beta program. According to Microsoft’s FAQ, the company is distributed among PC customers (Click here for a PDF of the FAQ from the PC vendor) MSI site) Try Windows 11 within 10 days of downloading it, and then if necessary Please roll back to Windows 10.

The FAQ raises this question: If I don’t like Windows 11, can I go back to Windows 10 after the upgrade? The official answer is: Yes. After installing the Windows 11 upgrade, there is a 10-day period during which you can return to Windows 10 while preserving the files and data you brought in. After 10 days, you need to back up your data and perform a clean install back to Windows 10.

That is, within 10 days of Windows 11[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[回復]Go to and roll your PC back to the previous build of Windows (Windows 10). After 10 days, you need to find the next ISO file. Perform a clean install with Windows 10.

This flexibility is a bit surprising as Microsoft does not always allow you to revert to the previous build after the rollback period has expired. Microsoft has always said that it plans to end support for Windows 10 in 2025, so there’s plenty of time to decide.

