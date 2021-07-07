Google is recording you





If you have a Google Home or Google Nest device at home, Smart Assistance may be recording you.

Thankfully, there are three easy ways to delete your audio history, which prevents your device from recording everything together.

Google Home device may be recording you

Consumers across the United States panicked in 2019 when it became clear that both Google and Amazon allowed human contractors access to audio clips from customers’ Google Home and Amazon Echo devices. It was.

“As part of our efforts to develop voice technology in more languages, we are partnering with language experts around the world who understand the nuances and accents of a particular language,” said David Monsees, product manager at Google Search. Explained in 2019.

“Experts in these languages ​​review and post a series of queries that help them better understand these languages. This is an important part of the process of building voice technology, such as the Google Assistant. Required to create a product of. “

Google will then change its policy and Home or Nest users will have to choose to record voice search first in response to the backlash.

If you’re not sure if you’ve opted in or opted out, or just want to know what Google has recorded about you, there’s a way to check.

Recording news panicked some consumers

Even if Google changes its stance of recording voice search, the rest of your Google ecosystem activity may still be gained without the need for opt-in.

All Google activities are in your Google account[マイアクティビティ]It’s in the section.

It has everything from Google Maps entries to search engine queries.

You can read the list in the Google Home app, or actually listen to your voice search history if it’s recorded.

Thankfully, you can also easily clear the history.

Delete recording on PC

To remove the Google Assistant voice recording on your desktop computer or laptop, go to myactivity.google.com.

If you have multiple Gmail accounts, make sure you’re logged in to the account linked to your Google Home device.

From there,[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click. Then go to Manage Activities.[日付と製品でフィルタリング]Click.Next, in the Google product list[音声と音声]Make sure.

Press Enter to display a time-series list of all the commands you have given to your device.

You can manually delete the commands one at a time, or you can set a date range to clear the commands in bulk.

To remove the Google Assistant voice recording on your desktop computer or laptop, go to myactivity.google.com.

As with a PC, open a search browser on your mobile phone and enter myactivity.google.com.

Click “Filter by Date and Product” and then check “Voice & Voice”.

From here on, it works just like a PC.

If you’re using the Google Home app, you can’t filter by date and product.

Apps can only be filtered by date, so you need to remove them one by one.

All Google activities are in your Google account[マイアクティビティ]In the section

If you have previously opt-in to Google to save audio or voice commands, you can easily stop saving on your device.

However, voice search using the Google Assistant will not work until it is re-enabled.

On your PC, you can access this feature by clicking the settings bar in the upper left corner of myactivity.google.com.

From there, on the menu[アクティビティコントロール]Press,[オーディオ録音]Toggles on and off.

Google will ask you if you are confident and will tell you a little more about the voice and what it means to pause the voice.

If you still want to continue[同意する]Please click on the. If not, press “No”.

If you are using the mobile app, tap the profile icon in the upper right and[マイアクティビティ],[アクティビティの保存]Tap in that order.

From there, you can turn the feature on and off again.

