“Now is the time” – Johnson City, ETSU leaders help develop a 60-acre “innovation park” | WJHL





Johnson City, Tennessee (WJHL) – Approximately 20 years after the previous “master plan,” 60 acres in a prime location in Johnson City are trying to get infrastructure leaders to say they should start development in a hurry. I will.

Pete Peterson, Johnson City’s City Manager, told News Channel 11 about a land called “Innovation Park,” partly owned by the city and partly owned by East Tennessee State University.

“Technology is moving faster than ever. ETSU has many students and graduates leaving the area due to lack of employment opportunities.

The land is just west of the Johnson City Medical Center and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Surrounded by West Market Street to the north, McKinley Road to the south, and CSX Railroad to the west.

A sign advertising the 30-acre portion of Johnson City’s Innovation Park along Westmarket Street.

Johnson City and ETSU leaders need to work together to reach the full potential of the Innovation Park. Each owns 30 acres of adjacent land, and the new road is almost bisected.

I think the city and the university are working together in a way that wasn’t there decades ago, “said Jeremy Ross, Chief Operating Officer of ETSU.

Peterson agreed.

“I’ve been here for 31 years, and the level of cooperation between the city and the university has been at different levels over the years,” he said.

“Now, I feel that cooperation with the university is always high. Things work really well.”

City leaders recently approved a $ 346,500 contract for an engineering company to design a 30-acre infrastructure. There are no buildings on the land where the National Guard’s arsenal used to be.

The adjacent property of ETSU, which is backed up by the Fresh Market and some medical facilities, has several clinic buildings but a large amount of remaining area. It was once the home of Marine Corps operations.

The goal of land leaders is to attract research, medical and business applications that create high-paying jobs.

ETSU COO Jeremy Ross

If we could get results, that would be it, “Ross said. “Better medical care, better research, better academic infrastructure, better work, and economic improvement in the region.

This concept has been overwhelmed for years. The goal of the 2003 Master Plan for the “Middle Anchor” of Johnson City’s Medtech Corridor was to “develop a high-quality, multipurpose innovation park for research, education, office, and” flextech “uses.”

What were your economic goals at the time? “Expand the use of hiring and accommodating people for quality, high-paying jobs” and “recognizing that long-term returns are more important than short-term returns.”

Peterson said the need for a long-term vision remains, but hopes that the “long-term” will finally come into view.

“There will soon be many opportunities that need to be scrutinized, some of which are probably not the best long-term investments,” Peterson said. “And there will be times when you will have to say” no “to some offers to wait for a better deal for the community. “

Still, he calls the development guided by the city side by the Public Building Authority “given”.

“It will take some time, but given the economic conditions and technological advances in the region, and the interests of the people migrating here, it’s really the right time to have tremendous success there in a reasonable amount of time. think.”

long time no see

The Innovation Park is, or will continue to be, the “middle anchor” of Johnson City’s Medtech Corridor.

Medtech Park and Millennium Park are the north and south corridors, respectively.

A very preliminary design that shows the potential construction of the park. Franklin Road is at the top of the frame, 30 acres of Johnson City are in the dark area, and 30 acres of ETSU are above it.

The northern and southern anchors are now complete and are very successful in facilitating and strengthening job creation, healthcare delivery, and education expansion to our community, “said Peterson. I will.

Middle anchors were made possible in the 1990s when Johnson City and the US government agreed to relocate the Marine Corps Reserve and Tennessee Armory buildings to a new gray facility on land purchased by the city.

Instead, 60 acres of land, known as the Innovation Park, were to come to the city, “says Peterson.

However, the federal process determined that education was a top priority, and the 30 acres that were once owned by the Marine Corps were moved from the federal government to ETSU.

Tennessee dominated the other 30 acres. Almost 20 years ago, Peterson and then ETSU president Dr. Paul Stanton agreed to put the land under city control, allowing the investment to make the property available for other uses. did.

We are bound by that agreement to jointly agree on a master plan and development of a 30-acre innovation park site to the west.

ETSU’s Ross said the two entities will work closely together and will also work with Ballad Health.

It was a stage in such a case, “Ross said. “If this type of land use occurs, or if it does occur, on which land did it occur?

He said that while medical, research and academic applications are prioritized, several “mixed-use” applications are possible, including retail and residential.

“I think housing, the rest of the city’s property, and universities are more tied to medical, educational and research initiatives,” he said.

Ross said buildings could start off the ground as soon as roads, fiber optic cables, stormwater and other infrastructure began to be completed. And he predicts that infrastructure will be introduced in the very near future.

“I think there will be more buildings on the ground in the next 24-36 months.

The main players on the ETSU side will be the states that own real estate and help pay for buildings, medical schools, health programs, architects and engineers when land use is planned.

Mr Ross said continuous close cooperation with the city would be important.

I think the city and the university are closely related, “he said. “Therefore, land use and how it supports each other’s initiatives need to direct us to the same goal.

He said it was very exciting to finally move forward.

Where can you own real estate in the heart of a city with textiles, roads, stormwater and ready for development? So I think it will be unique. I think the demand is high.

Peterson said the concept would succeed if it helped keep talented graduates in the area and start new business development in a hurry.

Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson

We had the money to redevelop Ash Street’s courts, where we were planning an entrepreneurial center, a center where start-ups and small businesses could come together to make a sound business plan and engage with investors. It’s about making, “he said. ..

Innovation Park properties are a natural place because they actually need a place to house their business … Small and emerging businesses can occupy and grow as their business grows.

Do some of those entrepreneurs and medical / technical professionals live in the park? Peterson said it was possible because there are plenty of retail facilities nearby and you can jump on the bike path to other parts of the town.

“Currently envisioned is a multi-purpose type of development that allows you to live in the immediate vicinity of your workplace,” he said.

Of course, revenue is community revenue. Peterson and Ross said that’s why Ballad Health and VA also stand at the table.

“ETSU, VA and Ballad Health are like our three-legged stools,” says Peterson.

“It is a large part of our local economy and we need to work together to support each other and cooperate with each other to ensure the success of all who live in Johnson City.”

