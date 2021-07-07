Google is like Godzilla. 37 states join Utah in proceedings with tech giants over app store pricing





The proceedings allege that Google accounts for up to 30% of purchases on Android devices.

(Chris Samuels | Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes talks in his office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 about a lawsuit filed by Utah and other states against Google.

| July 7, 2021 10:00 pm

| Update: 10:04 pm

Utah leads a multilateral proceeding against Google alleging that search engine giants have taken advantage of their advantage to take advantage of app developers and have significantly reduced in-app purchases than seemed reasonable To do.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes believes that these are exclusive actions that need immediate attention. Most consumers are unaware that Google has been charging for years well above the market price for in-app purchases.

If you’re a gamer and want to buy upgrades to get more power, gold pots, and specific skins, you’re paying more for less, Reyes said.

The proceedings are similar to the court battle against Apple by Epic Games, the creator of the popular online game Fortnite.

Epic claimed that the 30% commission on Apple’s revenue was exorbitant and tried to allow users to pay directly without going through the Apple App Store. Apple has responded by removing Fortnight from the App Store for violating a rule that does not allow external purchases. Epic has filed a proceeding alleging that Apple has a monopoly. In that case, both sides are currently waiting for a decision.

The Android ecosystem is a bit different from what you see at Apple. There is another way for Android users to download the app outside the Play Store. Amazon and Samsung have their own app stores. In today’s filing, Google claims that it makes it difficult for users to find and download apps from third-party sites.

Only a small percentage of apps exist outside the Google Play environment. However, when I try to use them, Google deliberately downgrades the effectiveness of its own operating system, so it doesn’t work very well. Therefore, trying to avoid the Google Play store is a big obstacle. It’s more expensive than that. The effect is low, and consumers aren’t getting much value, Reyes said.

Utah is already part of two ongoing proceedings against Google.

Some have accused the company of overcharging its advertising by exploiting its advantage in Internet advertising. Second, in particular, Google argues that it will cut off deals with phone makers and prioritize Google’s online search engine over rivals like DuckDuckGo.

Last year, the Justice Department filed a similar proceeding against Google for making an exclusive deal to ensure the default search engine for browsers and mobile phones. The DOJ argues that this corresponds to an illegal monopoly on the search.

At the end of last month, a federal judge filed two antitrust proceedings against Facebook. The Federal Trade Commission claimed that the company has a monopoly on social networking. Another lawsuit filed by more than 40 states, including Utah, alleged that Facebook’s purchase of Instagram and WhatsApp was made to suppress competitors. The proceedings demanded that Facebook be forced to sell the two companies. The judge said he had waited too long for the state to challenge their sale.

Reyes says he’s not against Big Tech, but he needs guardrails to protect consumers from damaging business practices.

Google is like Godzilla in terms of size. Even when Godzilla is trying to save Tokyo or New York, he may not notice that he is crushing a car or destroying a building along the way. According to Reyes, they need to be more diligent and careful not to hurt people.

The proceedings are just the latest salvo in many government proceedings against major tech companies. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump announced a strange class action lawsuit accusing Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube of censoring conservative voices online. Legal experts say the allegations are likely to fail in court.

Utah Senator Mike Leigh has also sought to reform antitrust laws on Big Tech. He proposed dismantling what he described as a monopoly because of their strict censorship of conservatives.

Reyes did not include dollar figures in the scale of damages that could result from the proceedings.

Google keeps a record of all the transactions they have claimed. Looking at the difference between the market rates up to 30% they charged, it’s not too hard to come up with billions of numbers, Reyes said.

The Attorney Generals of North Carolina, Tennessee, and New York are also leading Utah in the proceedings.

