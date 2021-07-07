Your Evening Briefing: The State Is Ready To Sue Google For Play Store Fees





People familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that dozens of states in the United States are ready to sue Google for abusing power over developers who distribute apps through the Google Play store on mobile devices. The State Attorney General is said to be preparing an antitrust proceeding against the fees Google receives from developers for in-app purchases and subscriptions. —David E. Rovella

Bloomberg tracks the progress of the coronavirus vaccine while mapping pandemics around the world.

This is today’s top story

U.S. stocks have risen to yet another record, and bonds obtained minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve Board show that policymakers are still seeing increased uncertainty about recovery. Shown. Don Calcagni, Chief Investment Officer of Mercer Advisors, said: This is your market wrap.

The White House is considering the use of Fed Board openings to reshape the central bank to more closely align with President Joe Biden’s priorities, such as inequality and tighter banking regulations. .. But first, there is the issue of Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell and his sect.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, at a June 22 hearing at the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Photographer: Graeme Jennings / Washington Examiner

Beijing plans to change its rules to allow regulators to prevent Chinese companies from listing overseas, even if the unit for sale of shares is incorporated outside of China. Loopholes have long been used by national tech giants.

The European Central Bank plans to raise its inflation target to 2%, leaving room for overshoots if necessary. This decision is part of the ECB’s largest review of monetary policy in 20 years.

Vaccination efforts in the United States have slowed considerably due to refusals by Americans living in right-wing states where conspiracy theories and false information are blocking vaccination. Currently, the rapidly prevailing delta variant of coronavirus is predominant, followed by infection, hospitalization, and death. This is the latest information on the pandemic.

Law school applications traditionally jump at bad times. In a recession and recession, college seniors often see Juris Doctor as a great way to postpone awkward decisions (take more debt and may face similar job prospects three years later. There is). After all, pandemics are no exception.

Dislike of bank charges has landed these two men among the wealthiest people in finance. They are some of the biggest winners from the direct listing of UK digital payment provider Wise, which started after getting fed up with the cost of global money transfers.

Taavet Hinrikus, left, and Kristo Kaarmann.

Photographer: Jake Fara / Wise Plc

Tomorrow, we need to figure out that China’s military flights are on the rise near Taiwan. The assassination of Haiti by “highly trained” murderers threatens more confusion. New Zealand’s crazy housing market is a warning to the whole world. These are the best and worst states in the United States to retire. Unvaccinated cruise passengers are considered second-class citizens. The fantasy world of “Assassin’s Creed” is even bigger. Where is the best pizza in America? Well, it’s not Newyork or Chicago.

Countries like the UK, US and Japan have some of the strongest passports in the world in normal times, but it’s cold comfort as the pandemic continues to weaken travel. In fact, under current restrictions, they are the same as passports from developing countries.

