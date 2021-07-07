High-tech innovation is supported by the Tennessee Match Financing Program





Start-ups often struggle over hurdles due to financial constraints. Tennessee’s Match Financing Program supports high-tech innovation.

Sarah Velos | Guest Columnist

Voice of Tennessee: Conversation with Wanda Lyle

Wanda Lyle, General Manager and Managing Director of UBS, spoke with David Plaza, Tennessee’s Opinion Editor.

Nashville, Tennessee

Sarah Bellosis is an entrepreneur and farmer based in Springfield, Tennessee.

Since 2017, Tennessee has wisely supported economic growth and high-tech innovation by providing state matching funds to federal SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) and STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) award-winning start-ups. I’ve been doing it.

These state matching funds are essential to overcome the hurdles that start-ups often experience in the early stages and promote growth-focused businesses and high-paying jobs throughout Tennessee.

The SBIR / STTR program provides companies with partial state consensus on the competitive federal endowment awarded for the commercialization of technology. To date, 52 Tennessee companies have leveraged $ 24 million in federal funding through this program. Many of these companies support hundreds of direct and indirect tech jobs and receive over $ 53 million in private funding.

These two programs, called the American Seed Fund, boast participation from almost all government agencies seeking new technologies to meet our needs, including agriculture, defense, energy, health, welfare services, and the National Science Foundation. I will.

Federal endowment turns promising ideas into commercial reality

Domestic companies such as Symantec, Qualcomm and 23andMe have all been funded by SBIR / STTR to commercialize new technologies. Beyond the big names, countless SMEs have access to these federal research funds to commercialize promising technical ideas.

In Tennessee, SBIR winners include companies located in all parts of the state, in both rural and urban environments. Tennessee’s technology is well known from Oak Ridge National Laboratory to Vanderbilt Health to the medical device industry in Memphis, and in between. Technological power plants throughout the state are creating new technologies and companies that will spur economic growth.

My company, Springfield-based Stoney Creek Colors, received the SBIR / STTR Award Tennessee Matching Fund from the USDA and the National Science Foundation Network in 2018 and 2020. For us, SBIR funding and the Tennessee match were essential to the commercialization of two new technologies to become the world leader in plant-based indigo dyes.

Stony Creek Colors produces clean plant-based dyes for the textile industry, replacing petroleum-based colors that are currently only manufactured in China. Our products are leading a new trend in removing toxic chemicals from textile supply chains.

Our process begins with indigo crop biomass grown by farmers in Tennessee. Our raw materials are processed into high-purity dyes in the former tobacco warehouse. It’s a manufacturing process that’s safe enough to exist in our neighborhood.

Since the company was founded in 2012, we have recognized the need to innovate to incorporate natural indigo into modern industrial applications. Grow better plants, develop new mechanized systems for crop production, and improve extraction and chemical manufacturing processes.

We recently completed a $ 9 million investment led by venture capital. Like hundreds of other companies across the country, we used SBIR / STTR funds and Tennessee matches to straddle the so-called “valley of death” in launching tech businesses. Enhanced technology is struggling to survive.

Gov.Bill Lee and lawmakers support continued investment in businesses

Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee State Parliament are wise to continue to support the Tennessee SBIR / STTR Matching Fund. We should all be pleased with the support of the program and the bipartisan support of both government branches.

All states want to expand the base of technology starters. SBIR-supported businesses generally pay high wages, attract and retain high-tech jobs, and contribute to the health and growth of their communities. The SBIR / STTR program is a direct investment in the future of Tennessee.

We need to continue to find programs built on the new high-tech economy and be competitive in attracting and retaining these jobs in Tennessee.

In 2017, our state achieved that by launching the SBIR / STTR Matching Fund Program. We need to thank you for your continued support.

