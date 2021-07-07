Black Ops Cold War may be supported beyond Call of Duty 2021 release





With an annual release cycle, support for previous Call of Duty games is usually exhausted shortly after the release of the next title, as Activision and various developers move everything forward. However, according to new rumors, the successful post-launch monetization of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars will continue after the release of Call of Duty 2021 (called the Call of Duty: Vanguard, codenamed). , You will be able to receive new content. Slipstream).

Prolific Call of Duty Leaker Tom Henderson tweeted that he heard that Black Ops Cold War would be better supported than others because of higher-than-expected revenue after launch.

Recently, it was said that Black Ops Cold War could become the most supported Call of Duty title after the end of the cycle, as post-launch revenues were higher than expected.

This is consistent with previous reports that Call of Duty: Vanguard performance is expected to be worse than Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare 2019. Given that the Treyarchs Black Ops subseries and the Infinity Wards Modern Warfare subseries are the main pillars of Call, the next game coming from the Sledgehammer of the Duty Franchise (along with the Warzones currently tied to both) is the other two. It doesn’t have the same kind of foundation as one. With this in mind, it makes sense for Activision to continue to support Black Ops Cold War. This clearly exceeds the expectations of the revenue sector after launch.

It’s still unclear how these plans will fit into the plans to integrate Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard in a later release this year, but Activision has released Modern Warfare for some time after the release of Black Ops Cold Wars. Supported (progressing with the ecosystem without receiving new content on a regular basis. Also, it’s unclear what Henderson means for the most supported Call of Duty titles. In some answers, this Claims that it could mean a bunch of new store bundles to invite players to buy, but it also makes sense to keep adding content and events to keep players playing further. This will keep you profitable after the release .. Currently, there are only 6 season slots in the game menu, and the 6th season will end at some point in December. This is November. Immediately after the launch of Call of Duty 2021, also known as Vanguard, scheduled for.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released in August, following the same roadmap that Black Ops Cold War released in-game via Warzone last year. As we approach release and release, expect Activision to begin to elaborate on how the majority of developers plan to support the advancing Call of Duty franchise.

