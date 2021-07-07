How the USPTO’s first emerging technical director is approaching its early role





The US Patent and Trademark Office is deliberately applying innovative technology to many complex processes, especially as its applications and examinations have been on the rise recently and new records have been reached.

Aiming at the more modernized future needed to meet these growing customer demands, the agency recently nominated Jerry Marr as the first director of emerging technology.

With experience in Harvard, Facebook, consulting and more, Ma will improve and accelerate operations by optimally implementing automated digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain for USPTO chief information officers and other leaders. I advise you on how to do it.

The USPTO has a lot of people already working on great emerging technology projects, but at that point they’re like people heading for ad hoc, decentralized, most influential projects. The next step on that is to incorporate central oversight, central expertise so that everything is understood and prioritized. This allows you to continue to focus on the areas of greatest impact in emerging markets. From many parts, we create a consistent new technology vision for technology, and ultimately for the entire agency.

In a recent interview, Ma revealed that he had landed in his first position and what he needed in the early months.

Unique road to USPTO

The horse was born in China, but immigrated to the United States at an early age. He grew up in northern Indiana and is identified as Midwesterner. Growing up, he was most interested in video games, ancient Roman history, and Chick-fil-A, but eventually chose to study economics as his main academic concern.

He said that I still sometimes regret how the USPTO fits perfectly with my career. I’m an economist in training, an AI researcher in practice, an occasional manager, and an amateur intellectual property geek at night.

When the technology sector got off to a good start, Ma began to study computers on the side of his central intellectual quest. He felt very fortunate that high quality, free educational resources began to surge on the Internet in the early 2010s.

I got enough at the beginning of the last decade, so I was hired by Facebook a year before college to build the first machine learning training pipeline for what’s called Sigma on Facebook. He explained. And Sigma eventually grew into Facebook’s leading spam and fraud detection system.

Mas’s main technical expertise in AI lies in optimization, and since his time as a social media giant, he has stepped into both economics and technology. He had to take on various managerial positions to support a series of R & D tasks and navigate some intellectual property issues from both a scientific and administrative perspective.

A few years before it peaked with his own curiosity, Ma began to dig deeper into the American IP system.

He explained that he really wanted to know how the system works. For that purpose, he eventually took the USPTO patent bar exam to prove how well he understood the relevant processes. During his last-minute preparations studying for that test, a random google search found an online post expressing that he was aiming to hire that new and first new technical director. It was.

Again, from time to time I stare at the wall and look back at how perfect this role was and how lucky I was. He said he was in a position to get a complete picture of all the new technology-related efforts in progress.

Ma said the onboarding in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic was very interesting, but the USPTO’s welcome and remote culture made it easy to land. In his early days, he was everywhere, from stakeholder interactions to reviewing code for AI models and manipulating technology governance considerations.

So far, he said his focus at the USPTO spans three categories. Develop consistent strategies for deploying and sourcing innovative technology-based solutions and lead outreach with the broader IP and innovation communities.

According to Ma, we are one of the few federal agencies running AI to solve real-world business problems. My aim is to ensure that these projects deliver maximum value to our agents, staff, and stakeholders.

Stand on the shoulders of giants

American innovators and companies rely heavily on agencies to patent inventions and register trademarks to identify products and intellectual property. Therefore, people generally think of the USPTO in terms of the patents and trademarks in which it exists.

But another way to look at the USPTO is probably the only institution within the government that actually has three different channels of involvement within the emerging technology ecosystem, Ma explained.

The first channel is its constitutional and statutory role. The USPTO helps drive the formation and growth of emerging technologies by providing robust IP grants and promoting sound IP policies. The second channel is consumers of new technologies, through which government agencies identify the latest tools to improve operational efficiency. According to Ma, channel number 3 contributes to the outlook for emerging technologies.

To be honest, I think this is really overlooked when people think of the USPTO, but it’s a very compelling way for us to interact with new technologies, he said. We are giving back to the AI ​​community as one of the leading open data agencies, providing hundreds to hundreds of terabytes of scientific and technological data freely available to researchers and engineers.

In addition to considering complex topics such as how the USPTO adapts and contributes to technology-centric emerging economies, Mass has been working in the field since joining the agency. We are also working on it. For example, the USPTO recently sent a delegation to an AI and patent workshop held at an international conference on AI and law.

So Ma moderated a panel discussion with representatives from the Global IP Office and sought collaboration as the government worked to increase its involvement in AI procedures.

Among other efforts, the agency continues to develop and validate patent AI-based automatic classification mechanisms to meet internal needs and international requirements, as well as features that support a wider range of patent classification requirements. I will.

And when he and others are working to introduce and implement ambitious new efforts to rationalize and advance new technologies within the agency, Ma doesn’t have to build anything from scratch. He said it was important to remember that.

Everything we do at the USPTO stands on the shoulders of shoulders of many who have been working on emerging technology issues, dating back to multiple government agencies over the past few years. It’s like being there. So we don’t just burn everything and then come up with something new, he said. It’s really about what the agency is doing and how to take an agency-wide approach by putting together all the different places where new technologies are used or valued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2021/07/how-usptos-first-emerging-tech-director-approaching-nascent-role/183140/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos