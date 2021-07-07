Solution-oriented innovation The future of agriculture





There is nothing normal about the future of Canada’s agriculture and food.

From technology and automation to food waste upcycling and reduction, Bioenterprise and FCC-sponsored recent Ag Showcase 11 ag technology companies are businesses that benefit the industry and consumers through innovation focused on unique solutions. Emphasized how to build.

The FCC partnered with Bioenterprise, Canadas Food & Agri-Tech Engine more than a year ago to accelerate, mentorship and support entrepreneurs and innovative companies in Canada’s agribusiness and agrifood sector. We provide services.

In effect, the Ag Showcase in June highlighted progress.

The FCC believes that investing in innovation is the key to strengthening Canada’s agriculture and food sector. Rebbecca Clarke, FCC’s Vice President and Treasury Officer, said increasing access to capital from the seed stage to the late stage has yielded real results.

Canada’s Bioenterprise Food & Agri-Tech Engine has also created a collaborative and collaborative ecosystem to support these innovative ideas that are driving success.

Eleven companies are part of a larger community of entrepreneurs who are diversifying Canada’s agricultural food market and attracting a workforce with different skill sets to help the industry reach its potential.

Gaia Proteinis applies modern agricultural science and technology to the production of cricket in Canada’s emerging insect farming industry. They focus on producing high quality products with low cost input and environmental benefits. They want their approach to be a role model for other agricultural production systems. Gaia also considers it to be another viable source of nutrition, not a competitor to other protein producers.

TheoryMeshis focused on certification, traceability, and sustainability through its technology, with the belief that data collection is the basis of transparency and efficiency in the Canadian food system. Their platform provides food solutions throughout the data pipeline, including input, agriculture, processing, transportation, packaging and distribution.

Savormetricsis strengthens the food supply chain by working on food security, improving food quality, reducing water waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is done through technology developed to analyze food. The data it produces enables farmers and food companies to make the best possible business choices in real time.

GroundUp Eco-ventures has the potential for Canadians to want upcycling foods. Upcycling is about taking what is considered wasteful and diverting it to create something of higher value. GroundUp upcycles bakery and brewery ingredients to create healthy, earth-friendly superflowers, bakery mixes and sustainable oils. We have a lineup of coffee powder, brownie mixes, pancake mixes, etc.

These are just four companies that turn challenges into opportunities and set the direction for Canada’s agriculture and food sector.

