PowerWash Simulator has acquired a new level of challenge mode and spray down





You can also go “down” now, it cracks me

Approaching a calm simulator like the PowerWash Simulator isn’t my ideal way, but if you need additional hooks to keep the gunk blown away, there’s a challenge mode.

First, a van that needs to be cleaned as quickly and efficiently as possible to win a bronze, silver, or gold medal, FuturLab says it’s just the beginning of “fun.” [extra] mode. In that regard, the developers want to emphasize that the focus of core gameplay is always on Zen cleaning, but in these modes I would like to add some additional playability to the level. It’s the right move, and originality can make them stand out.

I like to go slowly and I like to use a lot of water so I’ll sit this down.

Challenge mode is now visible in Update 0.4 Reminder. PowerWashSimulator is still very good at early access, but it’s pretty fun in itself, and it’s not the only one. More practically, in the case of a new level of cleanup (fire helicopter, RV, tree house), a remake of the soap system that previously felt poorly cooked and overly ambiguous, in the case of a basic “crouching” There is a function to become “prone”. Not enough for hard-to-reach confusion. I could have used it!

However, the best changes involve annoying final stains that are inevitably overlooked, even after completely rubbing all surfaces one section at a time.

Added “ToDo” list to HUD when 3 objects / groups of objects remain in the job. Added an option to highlight the remaining objects in the world that are still dirty ([詳細]Access from tab). Removes very low opacity stains.

Currently, “dirt that is almost invisible to the naked eye” needs to be automatically wiped when a certain threshold is reached. There is information useful for 99% to 100% cleaning.

Some other notes from updates worth mentioning:

Added an option to leave the crosshairs on to reduce motion sickness for some players. Added support for higher frame rates. Ulysses cats should always escape when approaching.

“Future updates will add more FOV options and look at other potential solutions for controlling the washing machine / camera,” says Futur Lab. “There’s still a lot more to do in Early Access, and we’re especially considering adding control remapping as the next highest priority.”

PowerWash Simulator is the right kind of niche sim. That’s a good thing, and I hope it will be great. That said, I still find it interesting that Square Enix has released this game.

Jordan Devoa

Jordan is a founding member of Destructoid and is a seemingly random photo poster. They are not random.

