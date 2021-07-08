Dozens of states sue Google for App Store rates





A group in the 36 states of Washington and the District of Columbia sued Google on Wednesday, claiming that mobile app stores abused market power and expanded the legal challenges facing Internet search giants.

This is the fourth state or federal antitrust proceeding against Google since October, but the first to scrutinize the company’s profitable app store. It was submitted to federal court in the Northern District of California. Utah, North Carolina, New York, and Tennessee led the proceedings.

Mobile app developers are having trouble with how Google uses its own system to pay for some of its products. The system charges a 30% fee in addition to many transactions. Developers say this forces them to charge higher prices for their services.

Due to Google’s anti-competitive behavior, the market share of Google Play Store, well over 90 percent, faces no credible threat, and market power cannot put pressure on its super-competitive committee. Said the complaint.

The proceedings show that state and federal regulators continue to investigate Google’s corporate empire for examples of monopoly practices. For years, regulators have chosen not to act against Google, even if they are dissatisfied with Google’s business becoming more dominant and its rivals unfairly harnessing Google’s power. Did.

Many recent antitrust complaints against Google have focused primarily on search and advertising. Last year, the Justice Department sued the company for illegally protecting its online search advertising monopoly. Subsequent proceedings by the state prosecutor accused Google of abusing its power over advertising technology, and they separately sued Google for squeezing smaller search services.

Google claims to allow other companies, such as Samsung and Fortnite creator Epic Games, to operate an Android software app store. In a complaint, the state stated that the Google Play store was the source for more than 90% of all Android apps in the United States, and other Android app stores did not have more than 5% of the market.

Google did not respond to the request for comment. The proceeding was previously reported by Bloomberg.

Complaints participate in other proceedings against tech giants and investigations of their practices. Both the Federal Trade Commission and the state group filed antitrust proceedings against Facebook last year. The judge dismissed the complaint last month. The FTC is also investigating Amazon, and the Justice Department is asking about Apple’s business.

Apple, which operates other major app stores for smartphones, is also scrutinizing developer cuts for app sales and subscriptions. Epic Games filed an antitrust proceeding against Apple last year, accusing it of misusing market power to charge app makers unreasonably high fees. We are waiting for the decision of the case next month.

As the amount of money flowing through the Apple and Google markets grows to tens of billions each year, developers said companies are imposing too high a tax on access. They said that the software of both companies controls almost every smartphone in the world, so developers have little choice but to comply with policies and pay for them.

Last year, Google launched a crackdown on subscription-based app developers such as Netflix and Spotify, which circumvented the company’s payment system to avoid paying on the Play Store. Google said it was using a payment system at the time to clarify the types of transactions required. The company said it would begin forcing companies to integrate payments with Google’s billing system in September 2021.

However, as antitrust scrutiny of the Google Play store has begun to grow, the company announced this year that it will reduce developer store fees from 30% to 15% with the first $ 1 million in revenue each year.

The proceedings also put pressure on how Apple operates its own App Store. Google’s Android smartphone operating system allows you to bypass the Play Store and add apps to your phone in other ways, but Apple’s mobile software doesn’t. In effect, this means that there is no other way but to put the software on the iPhone without going through the App Store.

The App Store issue is clearly in Apple’s strike zone, said Alex Harman, a competition policy advocate for Public Citizen, a group that is pushing for more aggressive antitrust enforcement against tech giants. ..

In an interview, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said he was interested in the issues raised by Apple’s practices.

Mr Reyes said there was nothing in the proceedings or investigation that prevented the investigation or submission to other entities.

Apple didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

