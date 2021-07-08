Gain new technological momentum with these ETFs





The tech sector, which was a major victim of inflation and valuation concerns, has regained solid momentum in recent weeks. Diminishing concerns about inflation runaway have forced investors to build on technology-oriented growth stock.

In particular, tech giants are making a fuss as Facebook FB reaches a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion and Microsoft MSFT surpasses the market capitalization of $ 2 trillion for the first time at the end of June. Amazon AMZN shares are trading at record highs, but Apple AAPL has become a trending stock ahead of the next iPhone launch event (read: Momentum 4-Sector ETFs).

In addition, the proliferation of COVID-19 cases across Asia once fueled demand for telecommuting trends, leading to accelerated e-commerce for everything from telecommuting to entertainment and shopping. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, big data, IoT, wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality, AI, machine learning, digital communications and 5G technology, the sector will continue to rise (all technology ETFs here). reference).

In this way, investors are taking advantage of the reduced prices of companies with solid fundamentals. With that in mind, we’ll focus on five ETFs that have shown strong momentum over the past month. Investors looking to benefit from new confidence in the technology sector can find promising choices.

Simplify VoltCloud and cybersecurity turmoil ETF VCLO – up 17.6%

This thematic investment product is actively managed and designed to focus on the few disruptive companies that are poised to dominate the new era of the cloud and optionally enhance their focused exposure. There are 24 securities in the basket, most allocated to the top three companies, which account for 61.7% of total assets. ETFs are a high-cost option and charge 1.02% of the annual membership fee. Since its inception in late December, it has accumulated $ 5.3 million in assets and traded an average of 16,000 shares a day (read: 5 ETFs on a Growth Comeback Euphoria).

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD – 13.4% Up

This ETF focuses primarily on cloud software and services and provides exposure to emerging and fast-growing US listed companies (including ADRs) that are compliant with the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. We hold 57 shares in the basket and charge investors an annual fee of 45bps. The product has accumulated $ 1.3 billion on an asset basis and trades an average of 367,000 shares daily. There is Zacks ETF Rank # 3 (pending).

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK-12.5% ​​increase

It is a long-term capital by investing in companies that benefit from advances in scientific research related to the development of new products and services, technological improvements, DNA technology (genome revolution), and industrial innovation of energy. It is an actively managed fund that seeks a price increase. , Automation and manufacturing (Industrial Innovation), shared technology, increased use of infrastructure and services (Next Generation Internet), and technology to make financial services more efficient (Fintech Innovation). In total, the fund holds 51 securities in the basket and charges 75 bps for the annual membership fee. The product has an AUM of $ 24.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of 10.8 million shares (see “Tesla breaks record in second quarter delivery: ETF to Tap”).

TrueShares Technology, AI, Deep Learning ETF LRNZ – Up 11.4%

It’s an actively managed fund for companies with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, or deep learning technology platforms, algorithms, or applications, historically where the winner integrates everything. It is believed to provide a clear competitive advantage in industries characterized by behavioral behavior. .. We hold 24 shares in our basket and charge an annual fee of 68bps. LRNZ has accumulated $ 29.5 million on an asset basis since its debut a year ago. It trades an average of 6,000 shares a day.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV – 9.7% increase

This ETF provides exposure to software companies in the technology and telecommunications services sector by tracking the S & P North American Expanded Technology Software Index. The fund holds a basket of 122 securities. It is popular with an AUM of $ 4.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of over 1 million shares. This product charges 46bps annually and has a Zacks ETF Rank # 3 with a high risk outlook.

