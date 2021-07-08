Is GTA 5 Cross Platform 2021?





Grand Theft Auto 5, or commonly known as GTA 5, is the most popular game in the GTA franchise. Rockstar has been adding new modes to the game since its inception, but with advances in next-generation consoles, there is no news about its sixth entry, the GTA6. GTA 5 is a long-term horse. And it’s here to stay for a long time.

Cross-platform compatibility is one of the key aspects that Rockstar is lagging behind. Now that games like Minecraft and Rocket League are introducing cross-platform support, it’s interesting to know when Rockstar will introduce this feature to its viewers. Everything known about GTA 5’s cross-platform compatibility is here.

Is GTA 5 cross-platform?

No, GTA 5 is not cross-platform. Rockstar has not yet introduced this feature to the vast number of viewers in GTA 5. Even now, eight years after its launch, you can only play GTA 5 with friends who have the same system. The same applies to GTA Online. Games like Fall Guys also have cross-play capabilities, but according to available reports, cross-play will not be included in GTA 5 in the future.

Developed by Mike Daley and David Jones, GTA 5 is a competitive adventure and mission-based game. Even now, eight years after its release, it seems that its popularity has not stopped. With a new update, GTA 5 also introduces multiplayer and online game play capabilities.

However, GTA 5 cross-play is possible, but only in very few cases. I know it’s pretty confusing, so let’s get rid of your mess first. This means that anyone with a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can play GTA 5 with someone playing games on their PC. However, both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One cannot play with each other.

Bad news of cross-save and cross-progression

Cross progression is one of the most interesting aspects of GTA Online. When GTA 5 became playable on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, gamers were only given a very certain amount of cross-progression capabilities. Rockstar has given PS3 and Xbox 360 players the option to transfer GTA online characters to the latest PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PC versions of the game. However, players can only transfer data “once”, and data transfer support ended in 2017.

Currently, Rockstar has made GTA 5 compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X, yet they haven’t announced any transfer programs of any kind. You’ll probably see the same thing that happened in 2014, a one-time transfer program that might be available for several years.

Activision Call of Duty: Some GTA 5 competitors, like Warzone, allow cross-save and cross-play in the game. For now, there is no prospect of introducing cross-play into the game, and it will be interesting to see how GTA 5 is tackling this situation. The positive thing is that GTA 5 continues to break records even without cross-play capabilities.

