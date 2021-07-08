Attorney General Stein sues Google for additional antitrust violations





For immediate release: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Contact: NazneenAhmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Justice Secretary Josh Stein today led a coalition of 37 Justice Secretaries to file a lawsuit against Google and take advantage of it to unfairly limit competition with the Google Play Store and make choices. Claimed to limit and raise the price of the app.

A proceeding led by Attorney General Stein and Attorney Generals in Utah, New York, and Tennessee alleges that Google’s proceedings violate federal and state antitrust laws. Attorney General Stein has previously filed a proceeding against Google for using anti-competitive exclusive contracts and illegal acts to maintain a search engine monopoly.

No matter how big the company, it must obey the rules, said Justice Secretary Josh Stein. Google is not. By forcing Google Play Store customers to overpay for apps, they are using their monopoly to break competition and increase power and profits at the expense of North Carolina consumers. On behalf of millions of consumers in North Carolina, I will continue to fight for markets that drive competition and innovation at fair prices.

The proceedings allege Google:

We broke our promise to app developers and device makers to keep Android open source so that developers could create compatible apps and distribute them without unnecessary restrictions. It wasn’t protected. Google hasn’t allowed Android to be open source for many years, effectively blocking potential competition. It imposes technical barriers that strongly discourage or effectively prevent third-party app developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store. Forces Google’s own apps to preload on basically any device designed to run on the Android OS. This blocks potential competition. Forces app developers and app users to use Google Play Billing, Google’s payment processing service, to process payments for in-app purchases of content consumed within the app. By requesting this, Google can withdraw as much as 30% of the processing fee per transaction. That’s more than 10 times what Google’s competitors charge.

Attorney General Stein is Utah, New York, Tennessee, Alaska, Arkansaw, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Iowa. , Kentucky, Maryland Attorney General is participating in filing this lawsuit. , Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Vermont State, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

