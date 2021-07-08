Star Hornets Rookie La Melo Ball joins training tech platform Powerhandz as general partner





Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has also added a general partner and board members less than a month after adding the NBA Rookie of the Year to his rsum.

Ball, ranked third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, will participate in Double Minority-owned athletic training and rehabilitation product technology platform Powerhandz as part of its $ 3 million Series A funding.

Power Hands is an overall atmosphere that every young man needs to know and train, Ball said in an email. They are already selling on their own in many countries and Im only adds steam to help the rise. It’s cool to work with a business owned by a black woman in the sports and fitness tech field, but it’s rare. I was trying to change the game with a live stream multisport training app. Im just voice to help amplify what’s already great.

Balls first introduced Powerhandz in 2019 when they started using patented anti-grip weight gloves for training in Los Angeles. He wanted to buy a pair before going to Australia to play at Illawarra Hawks, so he talked to manager and trainer Jermaine Jackson about the product. After feeling the strength to wear a brand-weighted Powersuit, Ball sought to get more involved with the company and its The Power to Give Foundation in supporting youth athletes.

Ball, who averaged 15.7 points per game and 6.1 assists per game last season (51 games), became more reliant on Power Hands products this offseason after breaking his right wrist bone in late March. He said he had regained full wrist mobility. ..

Whenever I used our product, I felt the results, Ball said. As an athlete, you are always finding the edge and trying to find your rhythm. The more ready you are, the better. I use Powerhandz during training and pre-game warm-up. Just activate everything. I feel more explosive in court.

Powerhandz was founded in 2014 for exactly that. It’s an opportunity for athletes to find an opportunity to gain a competitive edge. Inspired by Jason Williams’ use of garden gloves to improve dribbling and ball handling, Power Hands co-founder Darnell Jones has incorporated ankle weights to add resistance to training. From there, weights were integrated into anti-grip gloves, and since then Powerhandz has grown into a multisports company offering over 10 products in basketball, baseball, softball, football, MMA and fitness.

Powerhandz today announced a merger with PH Innovation Holdings Inc as part of its expansion and expansion efforts.

Powerhandz has more than 10 products that span multiple sports, including anti-grip weights … [+] Basketball gloves.

Powerhandz

Powerhandz co-founder and CEO Danyer Surrency Jones, we were there and did it with post-and-ghost athletes and learned from the process. They don’t run the algorithm. We wanted someone to not only run the algorithm, but also take us to a room we couldn’t have because of the excitement and influence of a new generation of youth athletes.

(Ball) is the perfect young creative rare talent based on its organic relationships and has become very strategic for Powerhandz to remain a global home brand offering products, technologies and services. ..

The partnership began in mid-June at Charlotte’s Balls Youth Basketball 1 of 1 Elite Camp hosted by Puma and Powerhandz. There, campers trained the company’s products and gained access to the exclusive waiting list for the next OneBall collection. Ball has the hands-on role of creating this custom collection of state-of-the-art training innovation, multisports and fitness technology and services platforms and serving them through corporate charities.

Ball said I love what the company and what we make together. As a key partner, Im is working to transform the training culture for young people. I can create my own collection and launch technology that teaches me how to hit a better ball. It’s a dope. It’s a legacy building.

For the 19-year-old ball, this is just the beginning of his growing influence, adventuring away from court. He signed a $ 100 million deal with Puma in October 2020 prior to the 2020 NBA Draft.

I’m just me: he said he never enforces business partnerships and I’m expanding at my own pace. My out-of-court interest should be related to the person I am in court. I look forward to a journey to create an out-of-court heritage similar to my previous ones like Mike and Magic.

