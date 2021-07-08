Anti-counterfeit Android crypto app tips: Here’s what you need to do to avoid becoming a victim:





A fake Android cryptocurrency mining application has been discovered. Specifically, these malicious apps were categorized into two types: BitScam with over 80,000 installs and CloudScam with over 9,000 downloads.

(Photo: Getty Images Photo Illustration by Avishek Das / SOAP Images / Light Rocket) In this photo illustration, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency logo displayed on Android phones with the American flag in the background is displayed.

These two types of malicious Android applications provided about 172 paid apps, and online attackers advertised to victims as offering cloud cryptocurrency mining services.

Meanwhile, California-based cybersecurity firm Lookout, which discovered a fake Android crypto mining app, confirmed that 25 of these applications are available on the official Google Play store.

This is a serious problem right now, as smartphone giants, especially Google and Apple, claim that the app store is integrated with security features to avoid malicious apps. However, it should be remembered that cybercriminals and hackers are also improving the way they do it.

Anti-counterfeit Android crypto app details

According to the latest report from Bleeping Computer, the scammers behind malicious Android applications were able to steal over $ 350,000. This amount came from thousands of victims around the world, buying paid apps and installing free fake apps for non-existent upgrades and additional services.

(Photo: Photo by Camilo Freedman / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) View of the mobile phone application used to transfer money to Bitcoin ATMs. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has announced that he will propose a law to the parliament, where his party controls the majority, in order for Bitcoin to become fiat currency. El Salvador will be the first country in the world to accept cryptocurrencies as legal tender.

Also read: Apple App Store Bitcoin Scam App iPhone User Cost $ 600,000: Epic CEO Calls Store “Full of Scams”

“These apps were able to fly under radar because they didn’t really do anything malicious. They attracted users caught up in the cryptocurrency epidemic and because of non-existent services. It’s a shell set up to collect money in, “said Ioannis Gasparis. , One of Lookout’s mobile app security experts.

Meanwhile, the security company explained that the hackers involved said that if users install the app, the app can offer more crypto revenue and other upgrades. Thousands of people have been easily fooled by the popularity of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies more than ever.

“Both CloudScam and BitScam offer subscriptions and services related to crypto mining that allow users to pay through the Google Play in-app billing system,” Lookout said.

How can I avoid them?

The Toms Guide reported that there are some things in common with fake Android crypto apps. These include many post-installation ads and an incredible increase in digital currency revenue.

On the other hand, if you have already installed it[設定]Go to[アプリと通知]You need to access the option and remove it. Then you need to click on the suspicious apps individually.

If you’ve already used your email address to create a fake app account, it’s likely that you’ve already been compromised and you’ll need to change your password as well.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Android apps and other related articles.

Related article: Scammers sell fake crypto wallets that can steal coins | Target ledger customers

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262555/20210707/anti-fake-android-crypto-apps-tricks-heres-what-need-victim.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos