Morgan Stanley Hosts Multicultural Innovation Lab and Demo Day Summer Cohort





Morgan Stanley hosted the Summer Edition of the Multicultural Innovation Lab and Demo Day Wednesday afternoon. The event featured 15 technology and technology-enabled startups with multicultural and female founders and teams representing FinTech, Healthcare and Wellness, Learning and Development, Consumer and Enterprise Software.

The Investment Banking Innovation Lab and Demo Day are celebrating the completion of the five-month innovation program, focusing on companies in the current cohort selected from more than 700 applicants worldwide.

Morgan Stanley’s Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Sherry O’Connor, said Demoday is a product for startups working with industry experts and mentors to grow their platforms and invest in them. He said he would give him the opportunity to introduce him.

“This is the result of a five-month program that provides access to capital and supports these companies as a whole, with the support of mentors and industry experts within Morgan Stanley,” O’Connor said. I said in a remark.

The startups selected for the program that gave the presentation are:

Canaries is a technology company focused on providing the organizational tools needed to create systematic changes in diversity, equity and inclusion.

KeyCaliber is a cyber enterprise resource learning platform that enables cyber security leaders to allocate resources, devise roadmaps, and define the value of cyber security programs.

Virtual i is a remote AI-based risk underwriting platform that allows insurers and brokers to perform real-time visual data and expert assessments of assets anywhere in the world.

Zirtue is the world’s first peer-to-pay relationship-based lending application that simplifies and builds loans between friends, family and trusted relationships. Zirtue incorporates direct payment of borrowed funds to meet needs such as medical costs and utility bills.

FilmChain serves the film and television industry by collecting revenue and paying production beneficiaries transparently and automatically. FilmChain updates payments for producers, financiers, distributors and actors struggling to pay the right qualifications.

SupportPay is the first automated child support payment platform that allows parents to manage child support payments, dependent allowances, and additional shared child support.

Elly is a digital healthcare app that helps patients with chronic illness manage their illness and improve their quality of life through motivational messages, exercise videos, meditation practices, symptomatology, classes, and patient stories.

Mira is building a next-generation healthcare delivery network that helps individuals who are not covered by traditional insurance receive affordable care.

Zaya allows specialists who were previously unnetworked to take out insurance on rewarding terms so that their mother can provide full-spectrum maternity care.

Fashion Bomb Daily is a fashion media and e-commerce brand that empowers multicultural designers and informs consumers about the latest trends, fashion news and celebrity styles through shops and magazines. 70% of app designers are black women.

Lillii RNB, a retail technology company, has created a platform that allows retailers to seamlessly integrate point-of-sale systems with modern return management applications. This saves both client time and money.

ABF Creative is a multi-ethnic podcast network that bridges the cultural-media gap. ABF aims to reach 100 million colors through audio.

Adobe has developed a nationwide real estate platform that allows real estate agents to easily list, market, and sell homes for a flat rate. This is more cost effective than dealing with a traditional broker that pays commissions.

Cognitive Toy Box, an early childhood assessment platform, combines teacher observations with research-led, game-based assessments to assess students’ readiness for kindergarten and support their early childhood development.

SecondKeys is a property management platform that enables property managers and tenants to seamlessly facilitate rent payments, track maintenance requests, communicate with tenants in real time to save costs and satisfy tenants.

Alice Burma, director and co-head of Morgan Stanley’s Multicultural Client Strategy, pointed out how few minorities and women are represented in venture capital.

“Only 1% and 1.8% of venture capital founders are black and Latino, respectively, and less than 3% of venture capital founders are women,” said Vilma. “Obviously there is inefficiency in the market and we believe there is a great commercial opportunity whenever there is inefficiency in the market.”

Morgan Stanley co-sponsored a demo day with partners Hearstlab and Newark Venture Partners.

