The latest Lotus, Lamborghini model is the end of the gas era





Peter Valdes-Dapena | CNN

Lamborghini announced on Wednesday that it will be the last purely gasoline-powered supercar with a V12 engine. According to an Italian supercar maker, the number of V12 Lamborghini models will increase in the future, but it will be a plug-in hybrid car.

Lamborghini, which has been manufacturing supercars equipped with large 12-cylinder engines for nearly 60 years, is developing plug-in hybrid sports cars and full-electric models that comply with increasingly strict carbon emission regulations such as Ferrari and McLaren. It is one of the manufacturers. ..

On Tuesday, Lotus, a British manufacturer of more affordable and exotic-looking sports cars, also unveiled its last petrol car, the Emira. After this, the company said all future Lotus models would be purely electric. Lotus is owned by Geely of China, and Volvo also owns another automaker planning full electrification.

Lamborghini’s last pure petrol supercar

The new Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is the latest in a series of 12-cylinder Lamborghini supercars dating back to Miura in 1966 and is generally considered the first modern supercar. This was followed by the Countach, which became a typical Lamborghini supercar. Its wedge-shaped body has since been copied by all Lamborghini sports cars, including the company’s flagship Aventador.

The Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae combines the general exterior styling of the Aventador S with the more extreme mechanical engineering of the Aventador SVJ. However, this new model is more powerful than either. The Ultimae V12 engine produces up to 769 horsepower, 10 horsepower more than the SVJ and 39 horsepower more than the Aventador S.

Like other current Aventador models, the all-wheel drive Ultimae has four-wheel steering, allowing you to drive on the freeway to turn tighter corners and make smoother lane changes. The front bumper has been redesigned to provide more aerodynamic downforce on the front wheels of the car for better handling. Only 350 coupe and 250 convertible versions of Ultimae will be manufactured. The coupe version starts at around $ 500,000 and the convertible starts at just under $ 550,000.

Lamborghini’s CEO, Stephen Winkelman, said Lamborghini’s other sports car model, the V10-powered Frakun, will continue to be a petrol-only model until 2024.

The car that will eventually replace the Aventador will still have a V12 engine, according to Winkelman. However, it is assisted by an electric motor and battery that can be plugged in to charge. Lamborghini has previously announced that by the end of 2024, all Lamborghini models will be plug-in hybrids. According to Winkelman, these cars combine a powerful battery and electric motor with an internal combustion engine to provide the power, light weight and engine sound that supercar buyers demand.

He said Lamborghini would later offer a fully electric four-seater, after which a replacement for Lamborghini’s Urus SUV would also be fully electric. The company hasn’t said when it will offer a fully electric two-seater sports car.

Lotus’ fully electrical future

The last Lotus gasoline-powered model, the Emira, will go into production next spring and will be powered by the same Toyota V6 engine used in other Lotus cars such as the Exige and Evora.

A few months later, it will also be produced by AMG’s turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, a performance division of Mercedes-Benz. The AMG engine, first used in Lotus cars, will be equipped with a new twin-clutch automatic transmission similar to that used in racing cars. Twin clutch transmissions can provide faster shifts and a more direct connection between the engine and wheels than regular automatic transmissions.

The engine produces 360-400 horsepower, but Lotus does not specify which engine is more powerful. In addition to the Toyota engine and its associated manual and automatic transmissions, Lotus Cars Managing Director Matt Windle said the Emira is a brand new car. Emira’s price in the UK starts at 60,000 including tax and is equivalent to about $ 82,000.

After this, Lotus’ next car is the Evlja, a 1,900-horsepower fully electric supercar that costs $ 2 million. With its immense price and power, Evija is far beyond Lotus’ normal market space. Lotus, however, plans to follow with more affordable electric sports cars and, for the first time in the brand’s history, practical models like crossover SUVs.

Windle acknowledged that the production of electric sports cars is a challenge due to the conflicting customer demands for both driving ranges and high performance.

“The problem with sports cars is that people want a long way to go, but they also want them to go very fast and very fast,” he said.

Windle had previously left Lotus to work with Tesla to develop a Tesla Roadster based on the Lotus chassis. He returned to the British car maker in 2017.

He is confident that people can enjoy the performance that an electric vehicle can provide if they feel the immediate response from the electric motor.

“No one has said,’If it was just the exhaust,’ he said.

