Game Development: Linux Foundation Creates Open3D Foundation





The Linux Foundation has announced the creation of the Open 3D Foundation. As the Linux Foundation announced in a blog entry about the Foundation, AWS will first donate an updated version of its previous engine, Amazon Lumberyard. With Apache License 2.0, this is the basis for the new Open 3D Engine (O3DE).

Therefore, the engine is open source, its use is free and there is no commercial obligation. While all stakeholders are free to duplicate and adapt the project source code, the game development department of cloud provider AWS has announced that AWS GameTech will introduce O3DE as a new part of its AWS portfolio on the company’s blog. Announced at.

AWS justifies opening the source in light of the fact that completely new in-house development takes too long, is expensive, and is difficult to maintain. In 2016, AWS introduced the game engine Lumberyard. Many releases are always in beta and have so far laid the foundation for the MMO New World. According to the entry, the newly introduced cross-platform engine O3DE has replaced AWS’s Lumberyard, giving game and simulation developers more opportunities for pipeline collaboration, custom configuration, and creative control. With the innovation, AWS has released a YouTube video showing the new engine by the game technology team.

Announcement of Open 3D Engine (O3DE)

3D simulation for cross-platform game development

The possibility of developing games, simulations and high resolution 3D graphics in teams with O3DE is clearly the focus of the newly established Open 3D Foundation. In the future, there may be an open “metaverse,” a kind of universe of interconnected virtual worlds. If you want to see the current status of your engine, or if you already want to test it, you can find O3DE on GitHub. A preview version for developers is now available on GitHub.

For more information, see the Linux Foundation blog entry and the AWS GameTech blog announcement. Developers can use it for their own purposes and pull a fork from O3DE on GitHub. More information on this can be found in the download area of ​​the Open 3D Engine project website.

