5 best graphics cards 2021

Powerful graphics cards (GPUs) are the lifeblood of efficient gaming and creative PCs. Without it, you can say goodbye to your gaming and video production needs. Dedicated graphics cards have become mainstream from generation to generation, making it easier than ever to access the latest and greatest graphics.

At the very least, without the global chip shortage, incredibly high demand, and the nasty combination of COVID-19. We’ll get to the heart of it and give you an overview of today’s graphics cards and the graphics cards that are best suited for your specific needs.

Extreme GPU shortage

This latest generation graphics card is powerful and affordable on paper, but in reality it’s almost impossible to buy. Incredibly high demand, very low supply, and COVID-19 all combine to make it difficult to find and buy graphics cards. Due to such a limited supply, Scalper made a fuss and resold the new GPU at twice or three times the desired retail price.

GPU supply appears to be growing slowly, but future availability remains tight and uncertain. Due to these unusual situations, you will have a hard time finding a recommended graphics card, especially at the suggested retail price, also known as MSRP. Therefore, we include the suggested retail price in all recommendations and expect an immediate increase in supply.

Things to consider

With graphics cards, there are many things to consider. First of all, keep in mind that there is no “best” graphics card. The perfect GPU depends on the combination of computer and needs. Expensive state-of-the-art graphics cards can be powerful, but after 10 years, the rest of your computer quickly becomes a bottleneck.

First, consider the monitor used in your computer. The monitor is a factor in determining the video resolution that your computer can display. If you are using a 4K resolution monitor, you should choose a powerful graphics card that can easily render 4K graphics.

Next, determine the “target resolution”. The target resolution is basically the graphic resolution you want your computer to display. Again, this is partially monitor dependent. For example, if you plan to use an older 1080p monitor, the target resolution is 1080p, which is a simple target for your budget GPU. However, 4K target resolutions require newer and more powerful GPUs.

Finally, take into account the video output and power requirements. Most graphics cards (and those on the list) today connect via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4a, so make sure you have these connections on your computer monitor. The graphics card must also be connected to your computer’s power supply. Make sure your power supply has enough wattage output to power the new GPU.

How to choose

We strive to rigorously test all recommended products. For products that we can’t test ourselves, we’ve done a thorough research, including content reviews by experts such as PC Gamer, The Verge, Eurogamer, CNET, and Tom’s Guide, and thousands of consumer reviews from Amazon’s online storefront. I am doing. Best Buy, and Wal-Mart. The product itself was evaluated for performance, design, compatibility, and (retail) price.

1

Overall the best 4K

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card

MSI amazon.com

If you want to handle everything on the market today, from high-definition video editing to 4K, 60 FPS games, NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 is the perfect graphics card to handle everything. The 3080’s incredible performance blows the last generation graphics cards out of the water.

NVIDIA’s new Deep Learning Supersampling (DLSS) technology dramatically improves game performance, especially when compared to previous generation GPUs. DLSS, 10 GB of video RAM, and high clock speed make the RTX 3080 a true powerhouse.

It has a very good balance of cost and performance, outperforming everything except the most expensive competitors.

The RTX 3080 usually costs $ 699, but the unicorn price on this GPU ranges from $ 1,400 to $ 2,100 online. Unfortunately, everyone knows how good the RTX 3080 is, not just us.

Perfect 4K Performance Very cool and quiet 12-pin power adapter is awkward Large power / wattage requirement 2

Best 1440p

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card

Gigabyte amazon.com

For those of us looking for a more modest 1440p target resolution, NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 Ti is a great GPU. It offers incredible price-to-performance ratios and makes it easy to handle any sub 4K task.

Combining speedy 8GB of video RAM with NVIDIA’s latest technology, it outperforms almost any other graphics card in terms of price vs. performance.

The RTX 3060 Ti is the perfect choice for affordable and perfect 1440p performance.

The RTX 3060 Ti usually costs $ 399, but you should expect to pay up to $ 1,000 for one. This is one of the hardest GPUs to find, usually due to the amazing price-to-performance ratio.

Incredible price-to-performance ratio Very cool and quiet working 12-pin power adapter is awkward Entry level 4K3 only

Best 1080p

AMD Radeon RX 5600XT graphics card

GIGABYTE newegg.com

For 1080p target resolutions, there are a large number of previous generation GPUs that support tasks. However, AMD’s Radeon RX 5600 XT is ideal for 1080p tasks. This powerful budget card can handle all your tasks in 1080p, even at the cutting edge. You can even handle entry-level tasks in 1440p!

Easily compatible with almost the latest 2020 technology, the 5600 XT shatters 1080p tasks with smooth and consistent performance.

The 5600 XT is usually reasonably priced at $ 279, but unfortunately, like NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 Ti, the GPU is expected to pay up to $ 1,000.

Amazing 1080p Performance Great Price Point 4

The most powerful consumer card

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card

NVIDIA amazon.com

With the exception of commercial and professional GPUs, NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 is the most powerful graphics card on the market. With a suggested retail price of $ 1499, it’s definitely not the best value card. (The amazing RTX3080 is half the price of the RTX3090.)

But if you need as much power as possible at the consumer level, the RTX 3090 can do basically anything. With a huge 24GB of video RAM, huge power intake, and a very fast clock speed, the RTX 3090 gets the job done no matter what.

The RTX 3090 usually costs as high as $ 1,499, but current selling prices are even higher, ranging from $ 2,100 to $ 3,000.

24 GB of VRAM is the peak of consumer power. Long lasting and best performance of its generation is incredibly expensive and very power consuming 5

Best budget

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER DirectX graphics card

MSI newegg.com

The oldest card on our list, the 2019 NVIDIA GTX 1650 Super, is a permanent highlight of previous generation GPUs. The suggested retail price is only $ 159, which is also the only card we recommend for less than $ 200 (for now). A small, efficient and effective card, the 1650 Super is surprisingly easy to meet the needs of older games and graphics.

Sure, it can’t handle 4K or 1440p tasks, but at this price point, that’s to be expected. With modest clock speeds, 4 GB of video RAM, and low power requirements, the GTX 1650 Super is not only affordable, but also delivers stable performance for 1080p tasks.

The GTX 1650 Super is incredibly priced at $ 159, but on the market today, even this old card costs between $ 400 and $ 500.

Incredibly Affordable High Compatible Design and Form Factor

