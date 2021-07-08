Pokimane explains the “scary” reason behind xQc’s messy streaming settings





Twitch star Imane’Pokimane’Anys responded to a viral video of Felix’xQc’ Lengyel’s trashy room. A 25-year-old woman explained why Streamer has awkward living conditions and why it scares her.

During the July 5th stream, xQc offered viewers a tour of their room. The clip became viral after the viewer was fed up with the trash piles scattered across his desk and under his computer.

After watching the video, Pokimane explained to the viewer how his setup really “reasons” for the streamer. Moroccan Canadians claimed that this situation felt “scary.”

Pokimane reacts to xQc’s messy room tour

In response to xQc’s messy room, Pokimane was first laid on the floor by a number of drinks on his desk. Squinting, she tried to count the total amount of trash he had lined up behind the desk.

“Oh … 4, 5, 6, 7. 7 drinks on the left side of his monitor. Does that mean it’s been a week since he cleaned up? Or he has multiple drinks a day Do you want to drink? “She asked.

The Twitch star saw Nick’Nmplol’Polom defending xQc and showed his trashy room “one day” after streaming. Poki told viewers that it wasn’t a problem that their room was “cluttered” and explained why it happened in their profession.

“I don’t need a trash can. It’s time to stream for a really long time because I feel like I can’t leave the stream, otherwise the viewer will be away,” she said.

She continued. “Even in five minutes, people don’t want to get up to make food or heat the food left in the fridge. Instead, they literally order three meals a day and allow them to stream for long periods of time. Just drinking an energy drink will generate a lot of garbage in the end. That makes sense. “

Then everyone explained why they were having a much bigger problem than their room was cluttered. “Looking at this, it doesn’t mean” oh, it’s messed up, “but because I live this way every day, I can’t imagine how it will affect your body and its health. It’s like eating processed foods three times a day. And I’m not saying this like Takama, who always eats healthy. I’m a little scared, “she said.

Twitch stars added that they don’t want viewers to be encouraged to live this way, as their favorite streamers do. “I hope it’s not something that viewers respect. Drink energy drinks and order McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A three times a day so you don’t have to leave your PC.”

Pokimane ended her anger by warning the audience that inadequate diet because she wasn’t awake could ultimately have consequences. And it will catch up with you. You know the saying, “You are what you eat” … I swear to God that s ** t is true. “

After grasping the situation, the streamer reiterated that it could be related to messing up the room during a long stream session. However, the 25-year-old woman seems to have found a balance between streaming and finding time to take care of her meals.

