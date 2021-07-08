Google sued by state claiming Play Store charges violate antitrust laws





Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg)

Google Play, the Google (GOOG) app store, was the latest target of Big Tech’s antitrust regulators in a federal proceeding filed by dozens of Utah-led Attorney Generals.

The proceeding, filed in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California, is one of the dozens of proceedings faced by Google’s parent company Alphabet in a series of proceedings around the world that challenge the dominant market hierarchy. is.

In a complaint, the state accuses Google of illegally operating a monopoly in the Android app distribution market by imposing technical barriers that prevent third parties from distributing apps outside the Play Store. doing. According to complaints, Google dominates 99% of the “licensable” market.

“Android is the only viable operating system that mobile device makers that sell and sell devices to U.S. consumers can license,” the lawsuit said, Google distinguishes itself from its competitor Apple (AAPL). Point out and face antitrust oversight. App Store.

“The barriers to entry into the licensed mobile operating system market are high, and even resource-rich entrants such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) have failed,” the proceedings added.

The state uses contracts to prevent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from circumventing technical barriers and block competing app stores from being distributed on the Play Store to reduce competition. Claims to be. The state also states that Google is illegally linking ads to the Google Play Store and sharing its exclusive profits with OEMs, preventing competing app stores from entering the market.

The Attorney General is seeking monetary damages, and the court is calling for other remedies to stop Google’s anti-competitive behavior.

In a statement made before the proceedings were filed, a Google spokeswoman defended the company’s app store policy, particularly separating it from its rivals Apple and the App Store.

The story continues

“Android is the only major operating system that allows people to download apps from multiple app stores,” a spokeswoman said. “In fact, most Android devices come with two or more app stores pre-installed. If you prefer, you can also install additional app stores and apps directly from your browser.”

Google Play faces price scrutiny

In addition to the proceedings by the Chief Attorney, Google’s Play Store is subject to antitrust proceedings filed by Fortnite developer Epic Games. In the proceedings, video game makers say Google is abusing its monopoly through the app store, forcing developers to use their own payment system. It charges a 30% commission on all purchases.

However, the battle between Epic and Google lags behind the battle between video game developers and Apple over a similar App Store policy unique to iPhone makers, with developers paying for consumer purchases. You have to pay. Epic’s proceedings against Apple will be tried in May and will be decided this summer. Epic’s proceedings against Google may be brought to trial shortly thereafter.

Google’s Play Store is at the heart of an antitrust proceeding filed by the State Attorney General on Tuesday. (Igorgorovnioff via Getty Images / SOPA Images / Photograph illustration by Light Rocket)

However, Google’s antitrust issues regarding the Play Store are not limited to the Attorney General or Epic. The company is also facing a class action proceeding in Northern California over app store pricing.

And Google’s Play Store isn’t the only subject of antitrust scrutiny. Antitrust regulators from various agencies are targeting different aspects of Google’s broader business.

For example, the Department of Justice sued Google in October with the Secretary of Justice, and high-tech giants used anti-competitive tactics to maintain and expand their monopoly on the general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising markets. I insisted that I did. Empire.

In December, a bipartisan group of judicial ministers made Google the default search engine for devices and services, including the iPhone, by illegally using exclusive contracts with Apple (AAPL) and other mobile device providers. I have filed a complaint to blame.

That same month, another Justice Secretary sought to break the competition with exclusive tactics, including signing a deal with Facebook (FB), Google’s advertising technology business’s biggest competitor in operating advertising auctions. Claimed to violate antitrust law.

Google has also been sued by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

Google is also facing legal pressure abroad. On June 22, the European Commission, the European Union’s antitrust oversight body, released a formal investigation into the superiority of Google’s advertising technology.

In the UK, authorities are also investigating app store rules. Australian authorities have given Apple and Google a year to open their respective app stores to competition or face other mitigations that may include legislation.

The Google proceedings are part of a larger calculation for the tech industry. For example, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the state prosecutor’s coalition have filed two separate antitrust proceedings against Facebook in an attempt to disperse the social media giant. However, on June 28, a federal judge issued an opinion dismissing both proceedings for different reasons.

Meanwhile, Amazon faces its own investigation by the Attorney Generals of New York and California, and the FTC. Apple is also on the cross of the government with the DOJ conducting an App Store policy investigation.

And last month, the House Judiciary Committee submitted a series of six bipartisan antitrust bills that could disrupt some businesses in part of their business.

Alexis Keenan is a legal correspondent and former litigation lawyer at Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis Keenan on Twitter @ alexiskweed.

Do you have any hints? Send an email to Daniel Howley on [email protected] via encrypted mail ([email protected]) and follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-sued-by-states-alleging-play-store-fees-violate-antitrust-law-222648735.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos