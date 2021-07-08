Android app says you can test the water resistance of your phone without using water





It’s been about 10 years since I thought about Apple’s old slogan, “There’s an app for that.” It changed this Wednesday. But Apple had nothing to do with it. Rather, it was an Android app discovered by the Android police. This week, developer Ray W released a new app on Google Play that allows you to test your smartphone’s water-resistant seal. Best of all, you don’t need water.

As the developer explains, the app uses a barometer inside an Android smartphone to measure changes in pressure levels. All you have to do is open the app, hang up your phone and press the screen. When the test is complete, the app will tell you if your phone’s water resistant seal is intact. If not, it is advisable to pay more attention to the cell phone around the water.

Get the perfect steak and chicken from today’s Top Deal Cook all 20% off at this amazing Amazon!List Price: $ 39.99 Price: $ 31.99 Discount: $ 8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

The app requires a barometer and IP rating on your smartphone for it to work. If the manufacturer doesn’t make your phone water resistant in the first place, you already know it. This app is especially useful for Android users who have recently repaired their smartphone.

Water resistant tester app can be tested

Here are two videos shared by the developers. One has an intact seal and the other has no seal.

The water resistant tester app is free to download, but you can pay $ 0.99 to support developers and remove ads. Reviews on the Google Play store have been overwhelmingly positive so far. In addition, The Verge tested the app and found that it appeared to provide accurate readings.

Regardless of the outcome, you should definitely be careful with old phones around the water. As Ray points out, as phones get older and wear out, the water resistant seals are damaged. Thankfully, the app doesn’t want to steal your Facebook password.

Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro is finally back in stock … at the lowest price since Prime Day!List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 197.00 Discount: $ 52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/android-app-says-it-can-test-your-phones-water-resistance-without-using-any-water/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos