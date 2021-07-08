Tennessee AG sues Google | News





Nashville, Tennessee (WSMV)-Attorney General Herbert H. Slately III is jumping into a proceeding filed by Attorney Generals in 37 other states to sue Google.

The proceedings allege that Google uses illegal, anti-competitive, and unfair business practices. Slatery accuses Google of using its power to limit competition with the Google Play Store and, as a result, harm consumers by limiting their choices. Slatery also claims that it is pushing up the price of the app.

According to General Slateley, Google’s play has long been a maker and operator who has long seduced the game to adopt Android by promising to remain open. This closes the digital doorway-you’ll have to do it the Google way, if needed. Basically, you have to use the app store, use the payment processing system, and pay unreasonable fees for digital purchases. All of this harms consumers, limits competition and reduces innovation. Tennessee and the other 36 states are no longer on the sidelines.

The prosecutor’s chief claims that Google is working to stop or prevent competition, but they say it violates federal and state antitrust laws. They also insist:

Google imposes technical barriers that strongly prevent or effectively prevent third-party app developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store. Google has built into Android a set of security alerts (regardless of the actual security risk) and other barriers that discourage users from downloading apps from sources other than the Google Play store, and app developers and app stores. Is effectively prohibited from being distributed directly to consumers. Android has been truly open source for years, cutting off potential competition. Google forces OEMs wishing to sell Android to enter into a contract called Android Compatibility Commitment or ACC. Under these Take It or Leave It Agreements, OEMs must promise not to create or implement variants of Android that deviate from the Google Certified version. Google’s contract requirements eliminate competition by requiring the Play Store and many other Google apps. It is preloaded on basically all devices designed to run on the Android OS and placed in the most prominent position on the device’s home screen. Google will acquire potential competition in the app distribution market. Google has succeeded in persuading OEMs and MNOs not to compete with the Play Store by signing an arrangement to reward OEMs and MNOs with a portion of Google’s exclusive profits. Google forces app developers and app users to use Google Play Billing, Google’s payment processing service. To process payments for in-app purchases of content consumed within the app. Therefore, Google illegally links the use of Google’s payment processors, another service in another market for processing payments within the app, to distribution through the Google Play Store. By enforcing this tie, Google can withdraw as much as 30% of the processing fee per transaction. This is more than 10 times the amount charged by other payment processors.

Other states in the proceedings are Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, New York Attorney General Leticia James, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. The states participating in the lawsuit include Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and Montana. , Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and videos, 4WARN weather forecasts, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click here / tap to download the free mobile app.

Copyright 2020WSMV (Meredith Corporation). all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsmv.com/news/tennessee-ag-suing-google/article_41db6178-df8c-11eb-a505-97805a41f37f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos