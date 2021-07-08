How to Transform into a Harry Potter and Cursed Child Character in the Portal





The Facebook portal allows users to video chat on a variety of devices. The user can now transform into a Harry Potter character.

Users of the Facebook portal can transform into characters from Harry Potter and the cursed child, a Tony Award-winning play set in the world of Harry Potter following Harry Potter’s son, Albus, and friends. .. Portal allows users to make video calls with friends and family. The lineup includes original Portal devices, Portal +, Portal Mini and Portal TV. The portal device also incorporates Amazons Alexa AI and comes with a smart camera that can track the user’s movements, so the user is always visible.

In addition to video calls, the portal smart display can also be used as a digital photo frame. Earlier this year, Facebook added zooming capabilities to its portal TV, giving users the opportunity to hold video conferencing calls on their smart TVs and extending zooming capabilities to all portal devices. Starting in February, users will also be able to wake up their portal device or Oculus VR headset using the Hey Facebook and Hey Portal phrases.

Facebook today announced a new Harry Potter and Cursed Kids Curtain Call AR experience on its blog, explaining that this feature is currently available in the United States and the United Kingdom. With up to three friends, users can be at the Hogwarts Hall, the Ministry of Magic, or on the edge of a forbidden forest on the Hogwarts grounds. In addition, users can choose from 12 different AR masks for different characters in the play, using real-time skin sampling technology that matches the character’s skin color to the user’s face. Even if the user does not have a portal device, they can still take advantage of the curtain call experience using the cameras in the Facebook and Instagram apps. This also includes the option to wear one of the AR masks and post to the story.

How to use Facebook’s Harry Potter AR experience

To get started, tap the screen[通話]Display the menu and[効果]Tap from the tray at the bottom of the screen[カーテン通話]Select an effect. From there, select one of the three backgrounds (hall, ministry of magic, or forbidden forest) and wait for the light to come on. At this point, the user can even transform into one of the available characters and even cast randomized spells. Users can cast spells by simply nodding their heads or tapping the screen.

The AR experience is not only fun and unique, but also easy to use. With the increasing importance of video calling over the past year, the whimsical and creativity of a cursed kid AR experience is a great addition. Facebook users will definitely enjoy using the magic the next time they call the portal.

