Google faces large multilateral antitrust proceedings over Google Play fees – TechCrunch





A group of 37 lawyers filed a second large multistate antitrust proceeding against Google on Wednesday. The company accused it of abusing market power to suppress competitors and force consumers to make in-app payments, allowing significant cuts.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is co-leading the proceedings with the Attorney Generals of Tennessee, North Carolina, and Utah. The bipartisan coalition represents 36 US states, including California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Colorado, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

In a press release, James said, “Through illegal activities, hundreds of millions of Android users will have access to Google, and only Google will have access to millions of applications that they can choose to download to their phones and tablets. I will. ” “To make matters worse, Google is squeezing the lifeline from millions of small businesses that are just looking for competition.”

In December, 35 states filed another antitrust proceeding against Google, alleging that the company committed illegal acts to maintain its search business monopoly. The Justice Department filed its own antitrust lawsuit in October last year focusing on the investigation.

In a new proceeding embedded below, a bipartisan state coalition uses Google’s “misleading” security alerts to bring consumers and developers into a walled app garden within the Google Play store. Claims to keep it. However, the fees Google collects from Android app developers are probably at the heart of the case.

“Google not only acted illegally to prevent potential rivals from competing with the Google Play store, but also improperly locked app developers and consumers into their own payment processing system, which was expensive. I benefited from charging for the fee, “said Karl Racine, Attorney General of the District of Columbia. ..

Like Apple, Google integrates all app payment processing into its own service, Google Play Billing, and earns a 30% reduction in all payments. Many of the criticisms here are likely to be made against Apple. Apple has more control over its own app ecosystem. Google doesn’t have a dedicated app like iMessage that keeps users locked in exactly the same way.

While the proceedings discuss Google’s “exclusive power” in the app market, the elephant in the room is Apple Google’s direct competitor in the mobile software space. The proceedings claim that consumers are facing pressure to remain trapped in the Android ecosystem, but at least on the Android side, much of it ultimately comes from familiarity and sunk costs. Apple’s argument for the equation here is probably much stronger.

The hustle and bustle of tech giants overwhelming app developers with high mobile payment rates is growing. The new multilateral proceedings are the latest beat, but the topic was heated as Epic brought Apple to court over the desire to avoid Apple’s charges by accepting mobile payments outside the App Store. When Epic set a workaround, Apple kicked it out of the App Store and Epic Games v. Apple was born.

The Justice Department is already interested in Apple’s own app store practices, along with many state AGs that may report another proceeding against the company at any time.

