36 states file antitrust proceedings against Google via Play Store (updated)





Google has yet another antitrust proceeding. Politico reports that 36 states and Washington, DC have worked together to sue the company for the handling of the Play Store. They say Google’s control over the market violates US antitrust law. A group of bipartisan lawyers behind the proceedings has filed a proceeding in the same California federal court where Judge James Donato will adopt Epic’s proceedings against Google over last year’s withdrawal from Fortnite’s playstore.

This latest proceeding is the fourth antitrust proceeding against Google following three similar proceedings in 2020. The tech giant is also the subject of a Justice Department investigation.

The timing of the proceedings on Wednesday comes after Google has recently reduced its Play Store fees to 15% for the first $ 1 million developer earning each year in the market. When Google announced the change in March, it claimed to cut costs from 99% of Android developers by 50%. Later this year, Google also plans to enforce a policy that requires all developers to process payments through the Play Store billing system. The announcement has caused turmoil among companies such as Netflix and Spotify that have circumvented that requirement in the past.

The Play Store is pre-installed on most Android devices, but the Play Store isn’t the only place where you can download software to your phone. Amazon and Samsung operate their own app stores. You can also sideload your Android app from a website such as APK Mirror to completely bypass the Play Store. Neither of these facts applies to iOS devices, where Apple’s App Store is the only place to download software for the iPhone or iPad.

Today’s proceedings also took just over a week after a federal judge in Washington dismissed FTC’s antitrust allegations against Facebook, failing to provide sufficient evidence to support the claim that social media giants are monopolistic. Said that.

Update 07/07/21 10:30 PM ET: Colorado joins the proceedings against Google, bringing the total number of states to 37. However, while the tech giant published a blog post defending the practice, the proceedings were “strange” and “no merit” against “attacking a system that is more open and selective than other systems.” .. Wilson White, Google’s Senior Director of Public Policy, said: “This proceeding isn’t about helping the little guy or protecting consumers. It’s about boosting a few major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying. of.”

