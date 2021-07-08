Do I need to wear a mask if I have been vaccinated against COVID-19?





The spread of new variants, including Delta, shared on Pinterest can lead to increased spread of the new coronavirus. Experts are considering whether vaccinated people should continue to wear masks during the pandemic. They say that vaccination does not mean that there is no risk of getting the virus. The spread of new variants, including deltas, can complicate the understanding of the effectiveness of COVID-19. vaccine.

As delta variants spread across the United States and more states withdraw pandemic mask obligations, experts warn that even people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could be at risk. I am.

Given the threat posed by Delta and other coronavirus variants, should vaccinated people continue to wear masks? According to experts, vaccination is not completely protected from the development of COVID-19.

Dr. Teresa Murray Amato, MD, chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York, told Healthline.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of July 7, about 55% of Americans had at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and about 47% of all Americans were fully vaccinated. I have been vaccinated.

However, new variants can pose new risks.

The Times of Israel reported this week that Pfizer’s RNA vaccine was found to be about 60% less protective against deltas. However, it was still more than 90% protected against hospitalization. Another preprint of the study found an effective mRNA vaccine against the lambda variant found in Peru.

The continued evolution of new coronaviruses with new mutants presents vaccinated people with important decisions about whether to mask.

At a briefing last week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the vaccine is still very effective against mutants, with the majority of new COVID-19 cases and deaths being unvaccinated. Said.

Our approved vaccine provides protection against mutants circulating in the country, including Delta, she said in a briefing. Vaccination is a way to protect these individuals, families and communities and prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Amato advised that people with a high likelihood of serious illness should consult a medical professional about the use of masks.

Talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of wearing a mask if you are vulnerable to the adverse consequences of COVID-19 infection due to an underlying disorder.

She added that the mask reduces transmission.

According to Amato, vaccination and wearing masking have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The more infections you can reduce, the less likely you are to see new variants.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Service has already strongly recommended masking for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

As a precautionary measure, the Los Angeles County Public Health Service (Public Health) has taken all measures, regardless of vaccination status, as the distribution of highly infectious delta variants is increasing, according to a July 1 press release. It is highly recommended that people wear masks indoors in public places. agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) encourages fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks indoors and practice physical and social distance as delta variants increase in many parts of the world. I did.

Amato pointed out that the unpredictability of the pandemic makes it difficult to inform public health policy.

As she goes through many stages of the COVID pandemic, she said, there are still challenges with respect to mask wearing recommendations.

Current CDC guidance allows fully vaccinated people to resume activity without having to wear a mask or physically leave.

Dr. Eric Cioe-Pea, Global Health Director of Northwell Health, said that there is very good evidence that vaccinated people are rarely infected with COVID-19, so CDC vaccinated people at this time I don’t think the guidance needs to change. Located in New Hyde Park, New York.

He says that when vaccinated people get the coronavirus, the symptoms are very mild and they cannot tell others about the disease, especially if they are also completely vaccinated. Was emphasized.

However, he said that unvaccinated people must definitely wear a mask until they are vaccinated. He added that the COVID-19 variant is not a serious threat to vaccinated people.

Cioe-Pea emphasized that delta variants and others (such as Delta Plus) are more contagious and can be more severe.

Fortunately, all the vaccines approved in the United States have shown very good efficacy against Delta and all other circulating variants, he said.

He also warned that mutants that dodge vaccine-induced immunity could occur, as evidenced by some of the vaccines that have not been approved for use in the United States but are used worldwide. ..

The presence of the delta variant should be very calm and reminding that the pandemic is not over, Cioe-Pea said.

We must continue to vaccinate the world and other parts of the United States, he said. Not completed. There’s still a lot to do, and winning doesn’t mean you can relax.

There is controversy as to whether fully vaccinated people will continue to wear masks and need to follow physical distances.

The WHO recommends that everyone should wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, but the CDC argues that fully vaccinated people do not need to. I am.

Experts claim that the currently approved vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 and its known variants. However, people who are more likely to experience a serious illness should consult a medical professional before deciding to stop wearing the mask, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/do-you-need-to-wear-a-mask-if-youre-vaccinated-against-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos